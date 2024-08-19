A Celebration of Floral Innovation Across U.S. Wholesalers

From August 15th to 31st, florists and designers can explore these new floral innovations at select wholesalers across the U.S. Participants can register their designs for a chance to win an exclusive trip to Ecuador, where they will enjoy a guided tour of Rosaprima's renowned flower farm and experience the artistry behind the world's finest flowers.

Rosaprima is thrilled to announce the Bloom & Blossom Launch Event , a nationwide showcase of the newest Rosaprima and Floraprima varieties. This exciting event will take place at select wholesalers across the United States from August 15th to August 31st, offering florists and floral designers a unique opportunity to explore the latest floral innovations firsthand.

Event Details:

August 15th – August 31st Location: fill this form to receive a list of the participating wholesalers

The Bloom & Blossom Event is designed to inspire and engage the floral community by providing exclusive access to Rosaprima and Floraprima’s latest varieties. Visitors to participating wholesalers will have the chance to see, touch, and experience these newly launched flowers’ exceptional quality and beauty.

As part of the event, Rosaprima is launching the Bloom & Blossom Challenge, inviting florists and floral designers to showcase their creativity using the Rosaprima and Floraprima varieties. Participants can register their designs for a chance to win an exclusive trip to Ecuador, where they will enjoy a guided tour of Rosaprima’s renowned flower farm and experience the artistry behind the world’s finest flowers.

Key Dates to Remember:

August 15th – August 31st Contest Registration Deadline: Friday, September 6th

Friday, September 6th Winner Announcement: Sunday, September 15th

How to Participate:

Visit a Participating Wholesaler: Check out the latest Rosaprima and Floraprima varieties from August 15th to 31st at your local participating wholesaler. Pick Up Your Flowers: Gather your favorite new blooms and start creating. Enter the Bloom & Blossom Challenge: Showcase your design by registering your work online by September 6th for a chance to win an unforgettable trip to Ecuador.

Featuring Lavender Irishka by Rosaprima- Design by Elle Crocker

Rosaprima encourages everyone in the floral community to join this celebration of creativity and floral excellence. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the latest trends in luxury flowers and gain inspiration for your upcoming projects.

For more information on participating wholesalers and how to enter the Bloom & Blossom Challenge, please visit https://www.rosaprima.com/bloom-blossom-launch-event

Social Media: Follow the event on social media in @rosaprimaroses or @floraprimaofficial and using the hashtags #Bloom&BlossomEvent and #Bloom&BlossomChallenge