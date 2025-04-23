In 2025, AFE recognizes eleven incredible anniversaries for our Named Funds and programs, ranging from five years to over 50 years of impact.

2025 Milestones: AFE Named Funds Celebrate Special Anniversaries and Impact!

April 22, 2025

Big milestones deserve big celebrations! In 2025, we’re recognizing eleven incredible anniversaries for our Named Funds and programs, ranging from five years to over 50 years of impact.

For six decades, AFE has been providing for industry growth through research, education, and programs that fuel growth and innovation. None of this would be possible without the visionaries and industry champions who have established legacy funds to support the floral industry for generations to come. These funds are making a real difference, and we are excited to celebrate their ongoing impact!

Celebrating 50 Years!

Mosmiller Internship Program

For half a century, the Mosmiller Internship Program has been a gateway for students seeking hands-on experience in the floral industry. The program was named in honor of the late Colonel Walter E. Mosmiller Jr. Colonel Mosmiller was a past chairman of the Endowment and a former retail florist; He demonstrated a strong, lifelong interest in professional training and encouraged young people to pursue careers in the floral industry. His legacy lives on through this program.

Mosmiller Interns train at a leading retail, wholesale, or allied trade operation for 10-16 weeks, getting valuable on-the-job work experience. By bridging the gap between education and real-world careers, this program has shaped the futures of countless young professionals. Cheers to 50 years of growing talent!

“This internship allows me the opportunity to have the ‘hands-on’ experience that I need to further enhance my floral abilities, learn new techniques, and improve my business skills,” reflects Mackenzie Hartley, a 2024 Mosmiller Intern.

Celebrating 10 Years!

Altman Family Scholarship Fund

Established to support full-time M.S. or Ph.D. students in floriculture or horticulture with a career goal of becoming a leading floriculture scientist, marketer, and/or educator, the Altman Family Scholarship Fund embodies the Altman family’s commitment to education and the future of the industry.

“This award helps me build a sturdy foundation for my career, expand my leadership skills, and stand out in academic excellence,” Henry Gonzalez, 2023 Altman Family Scholar, said. “I am confident I am already paving the way for other children from my family and community to access high-quality education and have the courage to take on the world.”

Young Professionals Council

The Young Professionals Council (YPC) of the American Floral Endowment has spent the last decade empowering young industry members and students through networking opportunities, leadership development, and fostering the next generation of floral leaders. The YPC directly engages with the Endowment through writing articles, moderating webinars, and strengthening the industry by participating in networking events both online and in person. This group fosters the next generation and ensures that the pipeline of new leaders continues to grow. The YPC is free to join and includes in-person meet-ups, webinars, career resources, and volunteer opportunities.

Ball Horticultural Company Fund

Ball Horticultural Company is an internationally renowned breeder, producer, and wholesale distributor of ornamental plants. The Ball Horticultural Company Fund is an unrestricted fund that provides support for the industry’s greatest needs. Ball Horticultural Company also has a scholarship through AFE that supports students pursuing careers in commercial floriculture.“If we are to maintain and grow our industry, we need the incredible work of AFE in the critical areas of research and education. Their work helps keep the industry resilient, vibrant, and innovative. We give to AFE because we want to see our industry remain wonderful,” noted Anna Ball, CEO of Ball Horticultural Company.

Smithers-Oasis/FloraLife Fund

Smithers-Oasis is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of floriculture products sold under the company’s primary brands: OASIS® Floral Products, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, OASIS® Grower Solutions, and Design Master®. The Smithers-Oasis/FloraLife Fund supports AFE programs through this unrestricted fund, which also supports the greatest needs. “The relationship between Smithers-Oasis and AFE comes naturally! We share a long-standing commitment to growing and improving the floriculture industry. This commitment was furthered in 2007 when Smithers-Oasis acquired FloraLife, another strong supporter of AFE,” stated Robin Kilbride, President and CEO of Smithers-Oasis.

Robin continued, “So, after decades of annual support, we decided to establish the Smithers-Oasis/FloraLife Fund, underscoring our commitment to AFE. We are honored to be a part of providing ongoing support to the American Floral Endowment as they fund long-term research and development programs to improve the floriculture industry.”

Yoshimi and Grace Shibata Family Fund

This year, the Shibata Family is pleased to celebrate a significant milestone: the 10-year anniversary of the establishment of the Yoshimi and Grace Shibata Family Fund.



This fund honors the late flower grower and wholesale florist Yoshimi “Shimi” Shibata and his wife, Grace. Shimi was a past president of the Mt. Eden Floral Company, formerly Mt. Eden Nursery. The renowned floral industry leader led the company for more than 55 years.



Yoshimi and Grace Shibata recognized the importance of AFE’s floral industry research and programs. The named fund allows their continued association with providing resources and funding that have significantly contributed to the growth and support of our industry and the next generation. Click here for a video sharing more about Yoshimi, Grace, and why the family established the fund.

“To commemorate the 10-year anniversary, the Shibata Family will make a $10,000 contribution. This will grow the Yoshimi and Grace Shibata Family Fund to a total of $344,850,” shared Rob Shibata, President of Mt. Eden Floral Co.. “Thank you to AFE for all you do for the Floral Industry!”

Hortica Insurance Fund

Hortica has been an active supporter of AFE since the Endowment’s inception. From 2005 to 2008, Hortica housed the Endowment at their offices in Edwardsville, Illinois, helping to manage AFE’s administrative functions during its restructuring and growth. This long legacy of support is continued through the named fund and its annual support.

“As a company that insures only businesses in the horticultural industry, we see ourselves as part of the industry. As such, we believe it’s important to support organizations like AFE, which work to ensure the health and vitality of the industry by providing funding for young professionals, education, and research. These programs play a critical role in helping our industry partners build and sustain their businesses. Establishing a permanent fund allows us to continue this support in both the short and long term and further our investment in the AFE mission,” stated Tim Noble, President of Hortica.

BioWorks Fund

For more than 30 years, BioWorks has been providing integrated plant health management products and programs to growers and distribution partners in the horticulture and specialty agriculture markets. Celebrating the 10-year milestone is BioWorks’ unrestricted named fund. Separately, BioWorks also has the BioWorks IPM/Sustainable Practices Scholarship for students pursuing careers in floriculture with interests in Integrated Pest Management and/or sustainable practices.



“It is important we support the horticulture and floriculture industries, and AFE is one where we are investing in the next generation,” said Bill Foster, General Manager of BioWorks. “It’s wonderful to experience firsthand the creativity and innovation that result from AFE’s research and education investments. We are grateful to be associated with AFE.”

Celebrating 5 Years!

Retail Florist Continued Education Grant/Sharpe Family Fund

This Retail Florist Continued Education Grant was established by Bob and Carol Sharpe, retired third-generation florists from Frederick, Maryland. Sharpe’s Flowers was considered a Frederick landmark since 1930 and was in business for 84 years. Like many retailers, Bob and Carol struggled with finding the time to get out of the shop to attend industry events or continue their education. They wanted to help floral businesses succeed, so they created the Retail Florist’s Continued Education Fund within AFE.

This grant provides reimbursement grants to brick-and-mortar retail floral owners in the Maryland, Virginia, and DC areas to continue their education through in-person industry events, community courses, or webinar classes.

“Receiving this grant will help to keep me creatively inspired and challenged professionally by attending the 2025 AIFD National Symposium. I look forward to having my creative battery recharged! Thank you for recognizing the importance of continuing education for our industry,” states the 2024 recipient, Lori Himes AIFD, CFD, from Abloom, Ltd, Flowers & Events.

Dewar Family Scholarship Fund

The Dewar Family Scholarship Fund is awarded to students studying environmental horticulture with an emphasis and focus on a career in floriculture. The fund was established by the Dewar Family of Dewar Nurseries.

Dewar Nurseries was established in 1963 by founder Alex Dewar with the vision of providing premier plants and exemplary customer service. The Dewar Family appreciates the value of a quality education and is excited to encourage young professionals to enter floriculture production and business with this scholarship.

Patricia Dewar commented, “We wanted to invest with the leading floral industry organization supporting young professional growth and support. AFE’s ongoing and long-term dedication to the industry echoes our family’s legacy.”

The Ferriss Horticulture Scholarship

Dr. Ferriss retired in 2015 from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF) after 36 years of teaching. She was a pioneer as the first tenured female faculty member in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at UWRF; the first woman to serve as the Plant and Earth Sciences Department Chair, and the first woman to serve as an associate dean for the college. Through the Endowment, Terry served as a faculty advisor and supporter of the AFE’s Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship committee for 14 years.

“It’s hard to believe it has been five years already that the Ferriss Scholarship has been supporting future horticulture and floriculture industry leaders. I’ve had the opportunity to assist in reviewing and helping to select the recipients of this scholarship, and undoubtedly, we have some hard-working and talented future students for our industry,” states Dr. Chad Miller, Associate Professor and Trial Gardens Director at Colorado State University. “As a first-generation college student, supporting myself financially through college, I recognized just how important scholarships and external funds were to my success. Moreover, I also quickly realized how influential and instrumental Dr. Terry Ferriss was not only in my professional endeavors but hundreds of other horticulture industry professionals. She always pointed out scholarship and grant opportunities and provided letters of recommendation.”

The Ferriss Horticulture Scholarship supports students majoring in Horticulture or Plant Sciences with a career interest in herbaceous ornamental plants and the floriculture industry. Dr. Miller adds, “It brings me joy to know that with the work that went into developing this scholarship, from the many financial contributors and supporters and the folks at AFE, we were able to establish and continue to support horticulture students with this scholarship to honor Dr. Ferriss and her lasting impact. I hope others can be inspired to honor and recognize the individuals in their lives and careers in an effort to pay it forward.”

Each of these programs and named funds provide for the future of floriculture through AFE. Through supporting research, education, and the next generation, we are continuing to advance and grow our industry. We are so thankful for the ongoing generosity of all of our donors who invest in the future of the floral community through the Endowment.

Create Your Legacy with an AFE Named Fund!

Want to join in making a lasting impact on the floral industry like the funds above? You can establish a Named Fund through AFE to support the floral community while creating a lasting legacy for your business or family.

A Named Fund with AFE can be created through:

$25,000 Commitment: Unrestricted Fund

$50,000 Commitment: Restricted Fund



Funds can be established through one-time donations or split across multi-year commitments.

Funds can be restricted for scholarships, research, or programs like Sustainabloom or unrestricted, allowing AFE to direct resources where they’re needed most. We’ll work with you to craft a Fund Agreement that aligns with your vision.

Interested in creating a Named Fund? Contact AFE’s Executive Director, Debi Chedester, at dchedester@afeendowment.org to get started. Let’s build your floral legacy together!

Thank you to our donors and supporters for making these milestones possible. Here’s to many more years of industry growth and innovation!