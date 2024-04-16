The Garden Media Group and Royal Anthos have solidified their ongoing partnership by entering into a three-year strategic alliance to boost flower bulb sales across the United States significantly.

Source

Garden Media Group and Royal Anthos Renew Strategic Alliance to Elevate Bulb Sales in the United States

Thursday, March 28, 2024

“Flower Bulbs from Europe Make the United States Bloom” Is Great News for Garden Retailers

The Garden Media Group and Royal Anthos have solidified their ongoing partnership by entering into a three-year strategic alliance to boost flower bulb sales across the United States significantly. Royal Anthos has secured a European Union grant, underlining their efforts to expand the use and sales of European bulbs in the U.S. market. The program is backed by a substantial budget of €1.9 million, with the EU grant funding 80 percent. Members of Royal Anthos are committed to supporting the initiative by contributing the remaining 20 percent of the finances. This is the second grant Royal Anthos has secured from the EU for this purpose.

“We have seen a marked increase in sales since our first EU promotion,” says Mark-Jan Terwindt, Director of Royal Anthos. The 2023 National Gardening Survey reported an increase in bulb sales of 36 percent from 2021 to 2022. The United States is the largest flower bulb importer in the world and the largest importer of European flower bulbs.

This collaboration signifies a continuing commitment by Royal Anthos to leverage Garden Media’s expertise in horticulture marketing and promotion. The two companies have partnered since 2017. Together, the companies intend to cultivate a dynamic campaign to increase education about flower bulbs and American-grown cut flowers like tulips and lilies grown from European bulbs.

“Drawing on our 35 years of strong connections with a wide array of premier influencers, reputable gardening platforms, and distinguished garden editors across the country, we aim to surpass the impressive reach of our previous EU campaign,” states Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media. “Our strategy attracts a larger audience to flower bulb gardening as a hobby, significantly boosting retailers’ ability to sell their bulbs.”

Leading Garden Media’s team is Peggy Anne Montgomery, a horticulturist and previous long-time resident of the Netherlands. “I’m thrilled to continue my work with Royal Anthos. My dream job is sharing my love of flower bulbs and knowing home gardeners will be successful growing them. I’m so proud to represent this amazing group of European bulb growers and exporters.”

This campaign presents exciting opportunities for retailers to capitalize on the growing demand for flower bulbs in the United States. By leveraging this educational campaign, expanding product offerings, and engaging with consumers, retailers can enhance their bulb sales and strengthen their position in the market. Consumers can look to Flowerbulb.eu, their consumer promotional arm, for inspiration and education to share, and their social media channels for news in real time.

Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit www.anthos.org.

Flowerbulbs.eu is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source. Visit www.flowerbulb.eu for more information.

Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.

Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.