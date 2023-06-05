June is National Rose month, and the American Rose Society is honoring the flower with a full month of events.

Source American Rose Society Press Release: Full Article Below

June 2, 2023

AMERICAN ROSE SOCIETY TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL ROSE MONTH – JUNE 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. – June is National Rose month, and the American Rose Society (ARS) is honoring the flower with a full month of events. Headquartered in Shreveport, La., the American Rose Society is a national non-profit organization founded in 1892 dedicated exclusively to the culture, appreciation, and preservation of the rose. Members host rose shows and educational seminars, maintain public gardens, support research of the newest and disease-resistant varieties of roses, provide arrangements and flowers for hundreds of local events, and strive to share the enjoyment of the rose.

Roses have a long and colorful history. They have been used to symbolize love, beauty, war, and peace. They are the subject of art, music, literature, and poetry. On Nov. 20, 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed a resolution making the rose the national floral emblem at a ceremony in the White House (https://rose.org/the-national-floral-emblem).

The Rose is the National Floral Emblem, and The American Rose Society suggests the following ways to enjoy roses:

1. Plant a rose bush! Need help? Go to www.rose.org to learn more.

2. Take roses to nursing homes, hospitals, banks, and the local library. Encourage the local library to have a rose book display.

3. Give roses to show love or friendship.

4. Give a gift of a rosebush for a longer-lasting gift. There are many different kinds of roses to choose from with a variety of colors, including stripes.

5. Visit a botanical garden or a rose garden to gain inspiration to start individual rose gardens or a community garden.

6. Take photos of roses and share them with friends in cards, notes, and letters. Share with the ARS social media platforms tagging #roses, #nationalfloralemblem: www.facebook.com/RoseSociety,twitter.com/AmericanRoseSoc, www.instagram.com/AmericanRoseSociety

During the month of June, the ARS is offering a free membership preview. Scan the code below, and sign up to see some of the features members of the ARS enjoy. You will then receive a special discount on a one-year membership to the American Rose Society.

The American Rose Society is a non-profit, educational organization working to promote the beauty, culture, and preservation of the rose. Their headquarters, the American Rose Center – America’s Rose Garden, features more than 7,000 rose bushes – which translates into more than 400 different types of roses in one place. The grounds also include various sculptures and water features, as well as a playground and picnic area. The American Rose Center, located at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport, LA, is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., April 1 through October 31, closing for federal holidays.