FloraLife has introduced the new and improved FloraLife® Hydrate Hydrangea, a product specifically formulated to hydrate and condition post-harvest hydrangea crops. When used, the product helps reduce the unpredictable wilting of hydrangeas, increasing crop quality.

FloraLife Hydrate Hydrangea increases flower quality throughout the supply chain resulting in improved vase-life performance for all stems treated. Using improved technology to enhance the flow of liquid through the flower stems, FloraLife Hydrate Hydrangea provides long-lasting hydration and prevents premature and unpredictable wilting.

“Hydrangeas have always been considered a difficult-to-hydrate crop, from farm to consumer,” said Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, FloraLife. “It’s always a shame to see a random hydrangea stem wilt when the rest are all fine–this product helps solve that problem!”

He added, “Specially formulated for hydrangeas, the improved FloraLife Hydrate Hydrangea is a replacement for hydration and feeding solutions that, when used, improves the performance for hydrangeas, which is ideal for this increasingly popular and expensive flower.”

Created for use by growers, as well as wholesalers and florists, FloraLife Hydrate Hydrangea is effective at room temperature and in storage coolers. Growers are able to increase quality, maximize yields and capitalize on investment using FloraLife Hydrate Hydrangea. Wholesalers and florists benefit from continued improvements in quality and hydration, as well as a reduction in waste, which lowers costs and ultimately provides higher profit levels at the point of sale.

The improved technology behind FloraLife Hydrate Hydrangea works by improving water uptake and promoting cleaner hydration solutions to reduce stem blockage. The product is available in one-gallon, five-gallon, 30-gallon, and 264-gallon containers.

For more information or samples of the new and improved FloraLife Hydrate Hydrangea, contact Mark Allen, Global Product, and Sustainability Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com. The product is available immediately in both North America and South America.

The FloraLife brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers, and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport, and storage and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

Publication date: Tue 16 May 2023