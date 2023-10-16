Care and Handling tips for the fabulous fall favorite, the chrysanthemum.

POMPONS A FALL CLASSIC!

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 RIO ROSES CARE & HANDLING

By Emma Bradford, FloraLife U.K.

Autumn is truly a magical season full of turning leaves, apple harvests, and everything pumpkin spice. And there is no flower more associated with fall than the chrysanthemum!

Available in a myriad of autumnal hues such as bronze, rust, golden yellow, orange, and maroon, pompons bring fall vibes like no other. But they aren’t just a pretty face, pompoms are hugely versatile and can be enjoyed for two weeks + in arrangements if treated properly.

In addition to all that, these little beauties are hassle free and easy to store and handle. Dry storage is best, so you don’t even need to process them on arrival, simply place them in boxes directly in your coolers until needed.

Whether you’re looking to create a harvest themed centerpiece, a back-to-school desk topper, or a stunning seasonal bouquet, you can count on pompons to deliver the perfect fall look.

Care and Handling Best Practices

Purchasing

• Choose stems with blooms showing full color, and ¾ to fully open.

• Look for healthy green foliage, flower buds free of physical damage, and free of diseases (botrytis).

Shipping and Storage

• Shipping and storage temperatures should be at 34° – 38° F (1°-3°C).

• Dry storage is best, but only if temperatures are maintained between 34° to 38°F (1°-3°C).

Re-hydration at Store Level and Storage

• Store flowers dry at 34° to 38°F (1°-3°C) for as long as possible (until flowers are needed for wet case display at store/wholesale level).

• Start processing with a clean bucket, sanitized with a floral cleaner such as FloraLife® D.C.D.® Cleaner.

• If received dry packed, conditioning of stem ends is recommended to prevent blockage and promote uptake. Cut approximately 1” or more off stems. Use clean, sanitized clippers or knife, and treat with FloraLife® Quick Dip.

• Place flowers in a holding treatment such as FloraLife® Express 200. Do not put flowers directly in metal/galvanized buckets. Use clean, high-quality water that has not been treated with a water softener as the salt levels can be damaging to flowers.

• Store in a cooler at 34° – 38° F with relative humidity of 75-85%.

• Allow minimum 2 hours to hydrate placing buckets in an area with good airflow.

• Always remember FIFO (first in/first out) when rotating Chrysanthemums or any other flowers.

Vase Care

• Remove any leaves that might be below the vase solution.

• If received dry, cut approximately 1” or more off stems. Use clean, sanitized clippers or knife, and treat with FloraLife® Quick Dip.

• Immediately place flowers in properly dosed vase solutions (Flower Food and water) containing FloraLife Crystal Clear® (the perfect solution for clear vases), or FloraLife® Express 300 (the no-cut premium solution). If available in your region, use FloraLife® Bulb Food Clear 300.

• Keep away from direct sunlight and fruits.

Common Defects

• Botrytis can develop in blooms. Always maintain the correct temperature and humidity levels during storage.

• Flower shattering due to rough handling.

• Foliage yellowing

• Foliage browning

• Dehydration

