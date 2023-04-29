Registration is open now for the July 11-17, 2023 Atlanta Market at AmericasMart Atlanta.

Atlanta Market Expands Discovery Opportunities in Summer 2023

ATLANTA – March 24, 2023 – Atlanta Market is the biggest in-person buying opportunity of Summer 2023 with expanded discovery opportunities, a new handmade category debut and fresh product from 6,000+ lines plus a full roster of education and celebrations. Registration is open now for the July 11-17, 2023 Atlanta Market at AmericasMart Atlanta.

“New opportunities abound in Atlanta this summer,” said Bob Maricich, International Market Centers (IMC) CEO. “Atlanta Market connects gift and home furnishings retailers and designers with a world of new product with three buildings flush with new innovations, trends and inspiration across permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits. It is a buying environment not to be missed.”

Expanded Product Resources

Atlanta Market’s permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits grow in Summer 2023. Highlights include the launch of a new high-end handmade temporary neighborhood, Modern Maker, new casual furniture resources presented at the co-located Casual Market Atlanta and new, expanded and relocated brands and sales agencies throughout the Market’s permanent showrooms.

The addition of Modern Maker brings Atlanta Market’s temporary exhibit categories to 33 presenting some 3,000+ lines in 10 exhibit halls across AmericasMart’s three buildings. More updates in Summer 2023 include the relocation of Cash & Carry jewelry alongside the Antiques collection in Building 3, Floor 1 to create an immediate delivery destination.

Atlanta Market’s expansive showroom collection is refreshed with nearly 20 showroom updates in Summer 2023. In gift, some 700+ showrooms on 19 floors in Buildings 1, 2 and 3 offer new introductions in general gift, gourmet and housewares, tabletop, seasonal / holiday outdoor living, children’s and more. Additionally, the home furnishings resources include new, expanded and relocated accent furniture, décor, lighting, outdoor living, rug, textile and wall art brands among some 350+ showrooms presented on 12 floors in Building 1.

The relocation of the Casual Market to Atlanta and overlap with Atlanta Market offers new opportunities for buyers. Registered Atlanta Market buyers will have access to the 100+ Casual Market Atlanta temporary exhibits July 10-13. Some 50+ showrooms – located on four contiguous floors in Building 1 – will remain open for the duration of Atlanta Market.

For a full list of Atlanta Market exhibitors, visit AtlantaMarket.com/exhibitor/exhibitor-directory.

Making the Market Experience

Atlanta Market adds to the engaging in-person market experience with five days of programming. The packed schedule includes five business-building seminars, three cooking demonstrations in the Atlanta Market Demonstration Kitchen, three marquee events on the Building 3 Atrium stage, four tours highlighting the best of market plus the popular Market Kickoff Party.

On-campus amenities add to the excitement and ease of Atlanta Market. All-new photo ops in all three buildings and product displays offer great social media content and merchandising inspiration. Market amenities add to the celebratory mood with daily happy hours, free refreshments and more. Atlanta Market makes it easy to get to market with hotel and airport shuttles, a comprehensive hotel block and best-price parking options.

A full list of events, seminars and amenities will be available soon at AtlantaMarket.com/Attend/Events.

Registration Open Now

Registration is open now for Atlanta Market (showrooms July 11-17, 2023; temporary exhibits July 12-16) and Casual Market Atlanta (July 10-13, 2023) at AtlantaMarket.com/Attend/Registration.

Atlanta Market planning tools feature the latest market information. The official website AtlantaMarket.com is updated now with the exhibitor directory, travel information and more. Additional tools that will be available as Atlanta Market approaches are Market Snapshot, showcasing new and innovative products on the Atlanta Market (@AmericasMartATL) social media pages, the Atlanta Market Magazine and the Atlanta Market Buyer’s Guide.

For the Summer 2023 Atlanta Market, showrooms are open Tuesday, July 11 – Monday, July 17, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and temporary exhibits are open Wednesday, July 12 – Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. For Casual Market Atlanta, showrooms are open Monday, July 10 – Thursday, July 13, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and temporary exhibits are open Monday, July 10 – Wednesday, July 12, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 13, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta Market is a dynamic and immersive wholesale sourcing destination housing the nation’s largest product mix for gift complemented by a broad selection of home décor, furnishings and apparel and home to the nation’s largest outdoor living presentation. It features three buildings with 51 floors of showrooms and temporary exhibits with thousands of brands that attracts retailers and designers from every U.S. state and more than 60 countries. For information, visit AtlantaMarket.com.

About International Market Centers: International Market Centers (IMC) serves as the center of commerce for the wholesale furniture, gift, home decor and apparel industries. IMC has more than 60 years of relationships and experience creating scalable business platforms for wholesale commerce. Our premium showroom spaces spanning more than 20 million square feet in High Point, N.C., Las Vegas and Atlanta, paired with our digital tools connect the wholesale industries we serve. IMCenters.com.