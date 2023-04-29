Here are some gorgeous interpretations from the North Carolina Museum of Art, Art in Bloom event.

Art in Bloom 2023: North Carolina Museum of Art

Posted by Flowerpowerdaily

Florists interpreting museum works are always a treat.

Here are some of the beautiful interpretations from the North Carolina Museum of Art which has been doing this show for years. In fact, these popular shows have become one of the most prolific and profitable ideas for museums to bring in sponsors and visitors.

Jennifer Massey of Blossom Betty’s Floral Design Co. used orchids, aspidistra, Craspedia, horsetail, dogwood, acacia, and thistle in her two designs interpreting the sculptures of Bertoia. “I wanted to capture the beauty. in the stillness of Bertoia as well as the artist’s intended relationship between form, movement and sound.”

Here were the winners.

Director’s Choice Award: Avery Borelli, from @englishgardenraleigh in Raleigh, NC. Avery’s design was inspired by Sam Gilliam’s, “Last September IV,” 1973.

Designer’s Choice Award: Joseph Barnes, AIFD, from Joseph Duff Creative Flowers & @freshaffairs in Raleigh, NC. Joseph’s design was inspired by Mikael Owunna’s “Reconstructing the Primordial House,” 2021.

People’s Choice Award (Pedestal): Jennifer Massey, from @blossombettys Floral Design Co. in Raleigh, NC. Jennifer’s design was inspired by Harry Bertoia’s “Sounding Sculpture,” 1976.

People’s Choice Award (Platform): Tonia Gebhart @toniagebhart.thebarefootartist and Team Trader Joe’s @traderjoes. Tonia’s design was inspired by Cinematic: the art of film, theater, and dance.

Which one is your favorite?

Avery Borelli – The English Garden

Interpreted “Last September” by Sam Gilliam

Jennifer Massey, Blossom Betty’s Floral Design Co. – Love how she used orchids, aspidistra, Craspedia, horsetail, dogwood, acacia, thistle

Sounding Sculpture – Harry Bertoia

Jennifer Massey, Blossom Betty’s Floral Design Co.

Raleigh Bloom Works- E.W. Fulcher – “Portrait of A Man” – and “Woman”

Nancy Harvin

Kuosi Society Masquerade Headdress

