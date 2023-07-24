Harmony Harvest Farm Hosts Field to Vase Dinner

Certified American Grown, the leading advocate for the American flower and foliage farming industry, announced a new Field to Vase Dinner hosted at Harmony Harvest Farm on August 12, 2023.

By Jill Brooke

Looking for an unforgettable summer experience?

Certified American Grown, the leading advocate for the American flower and foliage farming industry, just announced a new Field to Vase Dinner.

What is that? Well, it’s a dreamy dinner surrounded by the intoxicating scents of flowers since you are literally – LITERALLY- in a field of flowers. Additionally, you are eating fresh farm-to-table food adding to the truly memorable experience.

The dinner will be hosted at Harmony Harvest Farm on August 12, 2023. Eric Stamer will cater. What a treat. This farm is an American success story and innovator, along with growing over 400 varieties of cut flowers. That’s a lot of varieties of tulips, and roses, and peonies.

But another cool part of their story is how owners Jessica Hall and Chris Auville launched a nationwide shipping program that allows customers to receive locally grown flowers from farms. Prior to their strategy, this was “traditionally exclusive to large enterprise farms.”

“We hope to inspire other flower farms with this model and help foster the accessibility of American-grown flowers,” says co-owner, Chris Auville.

Another reason to attend is to see the work of renowned floral designer T.J. McGrath.

Yes that TJ McGrath. The sustainability-minded florist who was asked to design a table at the prestigious New York Botanical Garden’s spring dinner.

Plus guests can hear Harvest Farm co-owner Jessica Hall speak about innovative farming techniques she has used in Virginia. That includes navigating the challenges and triumphs of American flower farming.

And of course, it’s designed to be memorable and beautiful. It is so special to see acres of flowers blooming on either side of you that these Field to Vase Dinner series have had real results. Awareness for Certified American Grown farmers has risen noticeably in the past few years in farms in Texas to Alaska. Or as Jessica Hall shares, it is shining awareness to “niche agricultural industries” and the beauty they give the world.

Photo Credit: Star Trax Events

Jill Brooke is a former CNN correspondent, Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazine. She is an author and the editorial director of FPD and a contributor to Florists Review magazine.