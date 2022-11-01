Global Produce and Flower Show

By Nita Robertson AIFD, CFD

The global produce and floral show occurred on October 27-29, 2022, at the Orange Cunty Convention center in Orlando, FL. The show brings together produce and floral industry leaders, retail buyers, food safety experts, and importers/exporters from across the globe. The trade show is hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association.

This convention is a place to meet the fresh produce and floral supply chain. People were excited to connect and learn. The produce and floral industries attend, including buyers, suppliers, business solution providers, thought leaders, subject experts, and more.

It was a busy and successful show with beautiful flowers. The displays were stunning.

A lot of beautiful products were showcased at the show.

Sun Valley

Display at Global produce and floral show. Alexandra Farms Display at Global produce and floral show.BallSB

Display at Global produce and floral show. Dutchess Bouquets