Global Produce and Flower Show

Oct 31, 2022

By Nita Robertson AIFD, CFD

Display at Global producr and floral show- flowers

The global produce and floral show occurred on October 27-29, 2022, at the Orange Cunty Convention center in Orlando, FL. The show brings together produce and floral industry leaders, retail buyers, food safety experts, and importers/exporters from across the globe. The trade show is hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association.

This convention is a place to meet the fresh produce and floral supply chain. People were excited to connect and learn. The produce and floral industries attend, including buyers, suppliers, business solution providers, thought leaders, subject experts, and more. 

It was a busy and successful show with beautiful flowers. The displays were stunning.

Display at Global producr and floral show flower dress
Display at Global producr and floral show fresh floral dress

A lot of beautiful products were showcased at the show.

Display at Global producr and floral show.Sun Valley
Sun Valley

Display at Global producr and floral show. Roses from Alexandra Farms
Display at Global produce and floral show. Alexandra Farms
Display at Global producr and floral show. Ball Delphinium
Display at Global produce and floral show.BallSB

Display at Global producr and floral show. Dutchess Bouquets
Display at Global produce and floral show. Dutchess Bouquets
Display at Global producr and floral show.Dummen Orange
Display at Global produce and floral show.Dummen Orange
flower close up

