Jacob McCall AIFD Elected as President of the Florida State Florists Association International

[Jacksonville, Florida] – [July 29, 2023]

The Florida State Florists Association International (FSFAI) is proud to announce the election of Jacob McCall AIFD as its new President. With a profound passion for floral artistry and a wealth of industry experience, Jacob McCall is poised to lead the association into a new era of growth and innovation.

As an accomplished floral designer and a respected member of the floral community, Jacob McCall brings a dynamic vision and leadership to the position. With his commitment to advancing the art and business of floristry, he is dedicated to serving FSFAI and its members with enthusiasm and dedication.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacob McCall as our new President,” said [Robert Tucker AIFD], spokesperson for FSFAI. “His expertise and artistic flair make him a natural fit for this role. We believe Jacob’s fresh perspective and determination will elevate the association and bring invaluable benefits to our members.”

With over 25 years of experience in the floral industry, Jacob McCall has earned recognition for his creativity, innovation, and dedication to excellence. As an Accredited Member of the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD), he has demonstrated exceptional talent in creating breathtaking floral arrangements and inspiring floral design enthusiasts worldwide.

“I am deeply honored to be elected as President of the Florida State Florists Association International,” said Jacob McCall. “I am committed to fostering a sense of community among our members, promoting educational opportunities, and enhancing the visibility of our industry. Together, we will strengthen the floral community and elevate our craft to new heights.”

Under Jacob McCall’s leadership, FSFAI will continue to provide its members with valuable resources, networking opportunities, and educational programs to support their professional growth. His vision for the association includes fostering a collaborative environment where florists can exchange ideas, access the latest industry trends, and flourish as entrepreneurs.

As the newly elected President, Jacob McCall will work closely with the FSFAI board and its members to amplify the impact of the association, strengthening its position as a leading force in the floral industry.

About Florida State Florists Association International (FSFAI):

FSFAI is a non-profit organization that represents floral professionals across Florida and beyond. With a mission to cultivate the growth and success of the floral industry, FSFAI provides education, networking opportunities, and industry insights to its members. Through collaboration and innovation, FSFAI remains committed to nurturing the art and business of floristry.