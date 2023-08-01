Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of the extraordinary Proflora 2023 event, taking place October 4th-6th in Bogota, Colombia. This biennial event has been instrumental in bringing together the finest flower growers, breeders, suppliers, and service providers from across the globe to showcase the latest innovations and trends in the world of flowers. Register today!

Press Release from Proflora July 31, 2023

After a four-year break Proflora, the premier international flower trade show, is making its comeback. From October 4th to October 6th, 2023, at Corferias international business and exhibition center in Bogotá, this year’s Proflora assures to be an unforgettable event that showcases the very best of the floriculture industry.

The excitement surrounding Proflora’s return is palpable, with the exhibition hall completely sold out. 80% of the area is represented by flower growers and breeders, the remaining 20% is dedicated to suppliers and service providers. From more than 18 countries worldwide, these industry leaders will present their latest products, innovative solutions, and cutting-edge technologies, making Proflora a global hub for the flower trade.

With over 7,000 professional visitors and buyers expected to attend from more than 60 countries, Proflora 2023 is set to be an international gathering of unprecedented scale. Attendees will be amazed of the diverse of flowers and foliage, showcasing an exquisite tapestry of colors, shapes, and scents. From industry veterans to emerging businesses, everyone will find opportunities to establish new connections, forge partnerships, and expand their horizons.

Proflora is not just a trade show; it serves as a catalyst for new business opportunities and the continuous development of the global floriculture industry. The event fosters an environment where professionals can exchange ideas, learn about best practices, and explore social, environmental, and economic initiatives inspired by the beauty of flowers. The agenda is brimming with engaging activities, including visits to flower farms, the prestigious Outstanding Variety Competition, an awards ceremony, and culminating with an unforgettable closing party celebrating the 30th anniversary of Proflora.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Proflora, the most amazing flower trade show in the world,” said the event organizers. “Proflora is not just a platform to showcase the finest flowers and innovative products; it is a celebration of the industry’s accomplishments and a testament to its bright future. Join us as we embark on this journey and experience the magic of Proflora’s comeback.”

