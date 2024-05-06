Blue thistle is the perfect choice when you want to add striking color and texture. Available in various sizes and shades, and accessible year-round, blue thistles are a versatile and reliable option for any arrangement.

Full Article Below Source True Client Pro

What You Need To Know: Blue Thistles In Wedding Flower Designs

We are sharing all you need to know about blue thistle wedding flower designs. The thistle’s botanical name is Eryngium Planum. It refers to a plant or type of thistle weed. The genus name “Planum” translates as flat. Additional common names for blue thistle include blue devil, blueweed, sea holly, and viper’s bugloss. Even though blue thistle is considered a flowering weed, it is a parsley family member, ultimately a flower fit for the florist to use in wedding floral designs. On True Client Pro, Floral Software, we have added many varieties of details to the software to help you create ultimate floral designs.

Other related plant species include Queen Anne’s lace, anise, and fennel. While many of these species have strong, pungent odors and are grown for food, flavoring, or medicinal purposes, blue thistle is not fragrant or used for therapeutic use. The plant is a herbaceous perennial weed; however, this herbaceous weed produces gorgeous blue floral blooms. These beautiful thistle blooms contain nectar that bees and butterflies love, and they are the perfect addition to cutting gardens for florists.

Blue Thistle Flower’s Origin and History

The blue thistle is not a native plant to the United States. It has its roots in Eastern Europe. Thistles were transported many years ago and subsequently introduced to the United States. Today, blue thistle grows wild in many states.

Maximize Growing Conditions for Blue Thistle Wedding Flower Design

You will likely find it growing in sandy fields exposed to full sun. These weedy plants thrive in full sun. They often grow next to other drought-tolerant grasses, weeds, and plants. The blue thistle is an extremely drought-tolerant plant. Blue Thistles require very little water, as you might expect from a plant considered a weed. These blue thistle plants will rapidly multiply when moisture conditions increase. The more rain, the more blooms you are likely to see. Promote maximum blooming of the thistle flowers by deadheading the spent blooms. It is an easy crop to grow for a florist who is planting blue thistles for a cutting garden for floral design.

Good garden companions include white phlox, snapdragons, and wormwoods. These flowers may be easily divided and sown from seeds. Because they self-sow, they spread with amazing speed.

Does The Blue Thistle Flower Description Fit Your Client’s Wedding Flower Design Aspect

The plant produces a beautiful, unique, thorny blue flower. Its leaves are blue-gray and not parallel-veined. It has distinctive snowflake-shaped leaves; the blue thistle blooms are cone-shaped center flowers. Thistle flowers vary in size and shape depending on the variety. Blue thistle flowers range in colors from steel blue to purple, white to silver, and green to silver. When the wedding flower design calls for the textured blue colored flower, Blue Thistle is your flower.

Pests & Disease On Blue Thistle Flowers

Like most plants, the Blue Thistle does well with water and blooms profusely; however, it is vulnerable to powdery mildew and root rot when the soil is soggy. Keep the soil moist and apply a fungicide if necessary. Snails and slugs are attracted to the Blue Thistle, and you can try the beer method to reduce the pest.

Blue Thistle In Wedding Flower Designs: Varieties

Aquarius Questar Blue Thistle: The most popular decorative thistle due to its regular supply.

Blue Bell Thistle: Blue Bell thistle color varies from dusty blue and greens to slightly purple.

Sea Holly Blue Thistle:

Large heads of prickly, steel-blue flowers sit atop a mound of silvery leaves.

Cirsium Blue Thistle:

It has a tall stem, large yellowish or red-purple flower heads, and spiny leaves.

Dynamite Blue Thistle:

It varies from grayish blue to royal purple-blue.

Eryngium Magical Silver Thistle:

Green to silver color.

Green Jackpot Eryngium Thistle:

This thistle’s uniquely silver-green and uncommon shape give it a desert feel. The thick collar around the bud can replace a focal flower. Like all eryngium thistles, it looks nearly the same dried as fresh.

Blue Thistle: Magnetar Questar

Colors range from Blue/Purple.

Thistle: Planum Blue Holly

Thistle: Silver Sea Holly

Pale Silvery Green – Blue

Blue Thistle: Supernova

It has a subtle true blue color in the center, nestled around rich, thick, and spiny leaves.

How Are Blue Thistles Sold For Wedding Floral Design Work Wholesale

Knowing the number of stems in a bunch helps the florist avoid overordering. Floral software can help calculate the flower order for the wedding flowers. Most florists have a wholesale ID, allowing them to purchase flowers at wholesale costs or prices. Blue Thistle flowers come with ten stems in a bunch when buying wholesale. Each stem averages between 2 and 5.

Thistle has a very distinctive spiky snowflake-shaped bloom with a cone center. The leaves around the flowers vary from grayish blue to royal purple blue and have some thorns. Most of the stem is leafless, making it easy to process the flowers faster. Cold storage at 34-38 degrees intensifies the color of the bloom. The flowers bloom locally in New York from July through August.

Blue Thistle Have 10 Stems In a By Bunch Important To Know For Floral Recipes and Wedding Floral Designs

See the image showing the 10 stems. The stems are long and hollow. Often making the bunch bulky in the hand.

Knowing Number Of The Flower Heads On a Stem For Blue Thistle Before Using It For Wedding Design To Reduce Overordering

Each variety of the blue thistle varies in the number of blooms per stem and the size of the flower head, making each blue thistle variety unique to use in wedding flower designs.

Blue thistle is a beautiful cut flower (it makes a great filler in bouquets). Wholesale blue thistle is available most of the year. The vase life for fresh flowers is 10-12 days. When arranging, remove bottom leaves if present. Recut the stems (underwater) at an angle and place them in the vase with water treated with florist plant food for maximum vase life. If you struggle for space in a cooler, this flower can be left at room temperature since it requires little care. Replace the water every 3-4 days. Florists can dry the flowers easily.

Use blue thistle as a filler or as an accent flower. Florists and floral designers love its unique blooms for their color and texture.

Blue Thistles In Wedding Flower Designs And Recipes

Boutonnieres Recipe: Blue Thistles In Wedding Flower Designs

Florists often will dedicate a full stem of the thistle, which can cause them to over-order. Typically, they can use the best 1- 2 flower heads from the stem and use the rest of the stem in other floral designs, increasing their profitability.

Let Us Break It Down Quantity For Blue Thistles In Wedding Flowers Designs & For Floral Recipes:

Add only .01 off for calculations to avoid over-ordering.

Blue Thistles In Wedding Flower Design: Corsages:

You can use 1/2 of the stem Blue Thistle when combined with other flowers.

For Floral Recipes: Add .5 for calculation for delegation and profitable recipes.

Wiring thistle heads with thin wire will help with the flexibility when creating the corsage. Alternatively, you can glue the flower heads of the thistle with Oasis glue.

Short Centerpieces For Wedding Flowers Highlight The Blue Thistles:

You can use one stem wisely by cutting the laterals to get more stems. Depending on your design, add the # of stems you need.

Add one stem as 1 and one and a half stems as 1.5 for Floral Recipes. The short centerpiece with blue thistle for the wedding flowers is 3 stems. However, the heads from each stem were used for boutonniere and corsage floral recipes.

How To Wire Blue Thistles Flowers In Wedding Designs: For Boutonnieres and Corsages

Thistles are a great texture for the boutonnieres and corsage works. Their stems are hardy; however, adding the wire helps you manipulate the flowers and position them where you need them in the boutonnier or corsage design.

Adding Texture To Wedding Flower Design With Blue Thistles

Blue thistle is definitely the winner When you want to add striking color and texture. Since the blue thistles come in various sizes and colors and are available all year long, they are a great go-to choice.

Tips on Blue Thistle Wedding Flower For Floral Design:

In True Client Pro, the Floral Software, we have added the various Blue Thistle Flower varieties with their descriptions, how to care for the flowers and their images. On the floral software, they are added by the bunch, which is ten stems.

When you create the recipes, always put them in stems. Only create recipes for 1 item in the recipe for accurate flower ordering. Let me elaborate on this. Let us say there are five Bridesmaids. You are using three stems in each bouquet. You need only add three stems, not 15, in your floral recipes. Our floral software will do the flower math for you, calculate the flower order in bunches, and inform you how many stems will be left over.

Add items as a stem to avoid overordering when using Blue thistle in wedding flower designs. If you prefer to use items in recipes by bunch, you can customize the data in your product library.

Use the same variety in all the recipes for the least overage.

Use Blue Thistle as a textured flower in design.

Dry the Blue Thistle flowers and reduce the wastage. You can always spray them to restore their color with flower spray.