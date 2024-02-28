Conveniently located near the convention at The Doral Yard, it coincides with the opening day of WF&FSA’s FDC on March 4th, serving as a prime opportunity for casual networking, connecting with old friends and showcasing Miami and Doral roles in the global floral market. Register today!

“Bloom Together After Party” – Miami’s Celebration of Unity in the Floral Industry

The “Bloom Together Event,” now in its fourth year in the City Of Doral, is a symbol of the power of collaboration within the floral industry. Set against the tropical ambiance of Miami, this event demonstrates how unity and mutual support can foster networking, collaboration, and community building among floral industry professionals. Conveniently located near the convention at The Doral Yard, it coincides with the opening day of WF&FSA’s FDC on March 4th, serving as a prime opportunity for casual networking, connecting with old friends and showcasing Miami and Doral roles in the global floral market.

With over 300 attendees last year, the event has proven its value and appeal.

Brought to you by Above All Flowers & New Bloom Solutions, the 2024 Bloom Together Event is supported by more than 40+ collaborators, underscoring its not-for-profit model. This collective effort ensures full funding for the event, while surplus proceeds or profits benefit Seed Your Future and the American Floral Endowment. These organizations play crucial roles in advancing education, research, and the promotion of agricultural and floral careers, highlighting the event’s commitment to industry growth and support.

The initiative’s core aim is to cement connections, encourage collaboration, and nurture the community within the floral industry, thereby strengthening its networks. Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with live music, including dueling pianos, complimentary drinks, networking games, and prizes, all designed to facilitate engagement and community in a casual setting.

Testimonials from Past Attendees:

Jazmin Albarran, Executive Director of Seed Your Future:

“Seed Your Future is all about getting students excited about working with plants and flowers, but we can’t do it alone. We’re counting on the industry to help us connect with students right in their communities. We are still new to the floral industry being highlighted by Bloom Together in 2023 and again in 2024 is helping us build relationships! We are sincerely grateful for being selected as a beneficiary of the Bloom Together Initiative’s donations, and we intend to allocate the funds towards enhancing our presence through paid social media.”

Nick Fronduto, Chief Operating Officer of Jacobson Floral:

“As a small business owner, the Bloom Together Event provided me with invaluable insights and opportunities. The after-party was not just a celebration; it was a platform for networking that translated into tangible benefits for my shop. I’m looking forward to another fantastic year.”

With attendance limited to 275 this year, early registration is advised to ensure participation in this vibrant celebration of the floral community. The continuous success of the Bloom Together Event is a testament to the industry’s collaborative spirit, made possible by the generous backing of over 45+ companies.

Above All Flowers and New Bloom Solutions lead the charge in promoting innovation and growth within the floral industry. Their comprehensive services range from facilitating industry connections to providing specialized services such as website design, SEO, business development, advertising, consulting, and networking, offering all-encompassing support for the floral supply chain.

For additional details or to secure a spot at this unique event, interested individuals are encouraged to email connect@newbloomsolutions.com. The invitation extends to the entire floral community.