Renowned Belgian floral designer Tomas De Bruyne and his team recently used Alexandra Farms garden roses as part of the incredible decor for a wedding in The Scuola Vecchia della Misericordia in Venice, Italy.
Source Alexandra Farms
Mystical and Rich Floral Artwork by Tomas De Bruyne
January 29, 2024. Alexandra Farms
The theme of the wedding depicts a modern take on an antique, baroque setting, full of various elegant flowers which enhance the romanticism and richness of the occasion. For this project, Tomas selected a wide range of pink and white garden rose varieties to create grand installations across the venue: from a floral wall that cascades through the main staircase, to bubbly and big centerpieces, long table trains, a floral wall behind the wedding service, topped with gold ornaments, and even aerial designs. Pulling off this project was no regular or simple task!