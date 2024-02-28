Renowned Belgian floral designer Tomas De Bruyne and his team recently used our garden roses as part of the incredible decor for a wedding in The Scuola Vecchia della Misericordia in Venice, Italy.

The theme of the wedding depicts a modern take on an antique, baroque setting, full of various elegant flowers which enhance the romanticism and richness of the occasion. For this project, Tomas selected a wide range of pink and white garden rose varieties to create grand installations across the venue: from a floral wall that cascades through the main staircase, to bubbly and big centerpieces, long table trains, a floral wall behind the wedding service, topped with gold ornaments, and even aerial designs. Pulling off this project was no regular or simple task!