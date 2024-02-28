Mayesh is kicking off the 2024 Mayesh Design Star series with Angelina Prikhodko, who is focused on retail floral design.

Source: Mayesh Blog

MAYESH DESIGN STAR: ANGELINA PRIKHODKO

New year, new Mayesh Design Star series! Last year we tackled the issue of sustainability within the floral industry, and each video was focused around offering sustainable mechanics & alternative methods. While we will continue promoting sustainable practices in our design videos, our focus this year will be on four specific categories with one designer per category: Retail, Wedding & Event, Brand Activation & Corporate Floral Design.

We hope to offer a diverse selection of content that will resonate with florists from all sides of the floral industry, and maybe even spark your interest in a different area of floral design you may not have previously considered!

So let’s get things going, shall we? We’ll be kicking off the 2024 Design Star series with Retail Design. And we have just the designer to tackle this subject! We are so excited to introduce Angelina Prikhodko of FLEUR Studio in Kirkland, WA. Continue reading to learn more about FLEUR!

Published by Ali Dahlson on January 2, 2024