Planting Seeds – Your 5 Best Choices Right Here

By Tonneli Gruetter

Seed catalogs are here. While you certainly can wait until spring to begin garden planning while shopping the seed selection available on the racks of your local garden store, it is so FUN to brighten winter days by getting a head start perusing the pages of seed catalogs. The following are 5 of my favorite sources for purchasing unique heirloom flower seeds directly from their producers.

1) Floret

If your garden were a fashion show, seeds from Floret would be the “it” designers making waves at it. Prospective buyers beware, just like this season’s hottest bag these seeds are coveted by their fans and sell out quickly! Floret offers highly curated heirloom & hybrid flower seeds in small quantities perfect for those interested in growing a cut flower garden at home in all the hottest colors of today’s trends to match your home.

What they are famous for: Zinnias and Dahlias

2) Baker Creek

Baker has made a big name for itself as THE place to get rare and interesting seeds. From pink dandelions to color changing butterfly peas you will find an incredible array of seeds for all different types of growing climates from this seed company.

What they are famous for: Edible Flowers

3) Johnny’s Select Seeds

Johnny’s Seeds stand out as being one of the only sources for flower seed adored by professional flower growers, also available in small quantities for home gardens. Johnny’s is an excellent source for all different types of flowers and veggies growing in temperate regions.

What they are famous for: Snap Dragons

4) Uprising Seed

Uprising seed offers 100% organic open pollinated seeds catered to northern climates. This relatively unknown producer offers a dizzying array of varieties including some of the most interesting china aster, sweet pea, and amaranth varieties we have seen anywhere.

What they are famous for: Sweet Peas

5) Botanical Interests

Available nationwide at garden centers Botanical Interests has long been a fan favorite for their focus on old fashioned heirlooms not easily sourced from the big brands. While finding these seeds in person is quite easy, we definitely recommend shopping online or from catalog to discover their full range of varieties.

What they are famous for: Mixed Color Variety Packs

Tonelli Gruetter is a Seattle-based flower farmer as well as a contributor at Florists’ Review and a contributor to Flowerpowerdaily.