Certified American Grown (CAG) is delighted to announce Ball Horticultural Company as the reception sponsor for the 2023 award-winning national Field to Vase Dinner tour.

Full Article Below

Source: Certified American Grown Press Release

Certified American Grown Announces Ball Horticultural Company as National Sponsor of Field to Vase Dinner Tour Reception

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA – Certified American Grown (CAG) is delighted to announce Ball Horticultural Company as the reception sponsor for the 2023 award-winning national Field to Vase Dinner tour. Ball Horticultural Company has been a supporter of the tour since its inception in 2015, and this continued partnership is a testament to their commitment to promoting and supporting the American grown floriculture industry.

Ball Horticultural is an internationally renowned breeder, producer and wholesale distributor of ornamental plants. A family-owned business since it was founded in 1905, Ball has introduced many innovative and award-winning varieties to the world of horticulture. CAG is proud to partner with Ball Horticultural for another successful year of the Field to Vase Dinner Series.

The Field to Vase Dinner Tour is a unique event series that celebrates American-grown flowers and farm-to-table cuisine. Each event takes place on a flower farm, allowing guests to experience the beauty and diversity of American-grown flowers firsthand. The dinners feature locally sourced and sustainably grown food, paired with wine and craft beer from local producers.

As the national reception sponsor, Ball Horticultural Company will continue to provide support for the tour’s pre-dinner receptions, which offer guests the opportunity to mingle with local flower farmers and learn more about the benefits of buying American-grown flowers.

“We are thrilled to have Ball Horticultural Company continue their sponsorship of the Field to Vase Dinner Tour,” said Camron, CEO of Certified American Grown. “Their support has been instrumental in helping us promote American-grown flowers and the farmers who grow them. We look forward to another successful year of partnership with Ball Horticultural Company.”

“Ball Horticultural Company is proud to support the Field to Vase Dinner Tour and its mission to promote American grown flowers and foliage,” said Anna Ball, CEO of Ball Horticultural Company. “We believe in the importance of sustainability and supporting local farmers, and the Field to Vase Dinner Tour is an excellent platform for sharing this message with a wider audience.”

The 2023 Field to Vase Dinner Tour will feature events in various locations across the country, showcasing the beauty and diversity of American-grown flowers. For more information on the tour and its sponsors, visit www.americangrownflowers.org/field-to-vase.

The American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour invites guests nationwide to dine in the fields of America’s most stunning flower and foliage farms. The dinner tour is a cross-country series of gatherings where seasonal blooms and foliage dazzle on beautifully designed tablescapes dressed by top U.S. floral designers, while gourmet meals are prepared by well-known farm-to-table chefs.



Since launching, the dinners have garnered unprecedented local and national media attention and provided a wildly successful way to showcase the heritage of America’s flower-farming families. In 2017, the tour snagged Floral Management’s Marketer of the Year Award.

Certified American Grown, the organizer of theses dinners, is a non-profit association of a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.