The event is taking place in Bogota, Colombia on October 4-6th, 2023.

Source; Asocolflores Press Release

Proflora 2023, the Most Important Fresh Cut Flower Fair in the World Exceeds all Expectations

By Asocolflores Jan 2023

2023 will be a year of great challenges and events for the Colombian flower growing industry. A year which will also be flagged by the return of the world ́s most important fresh cut flower fair, which every two years turns the capital of Colombia into the world ́s floral core: Proflora 2023.

Proflora 2023 already exceeds all expectations. To date, 245 companies from over 17 countries have confirmed their participation: Colombia, the United States, Canada, Holland, England, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, Greece, China, Israel, Turkey, Qatar, Mexico, Guatemala, and Ecuador. The fair shows the world the diversity, shapes, and colors of flowers and foliage that have defined this international showcase for more than 30 years. It will take place at the Corferias fairgrounds in Bogotá. This year, Proflora expects to welcome over 1,000 buyers, 300 companies, and representatives from more than 60 countries, thus confirming the importance and grandeur of Proflora in the sector.

It is worth mentioning that 97% of the total area of the fair is already sold. Flower producers and flower breeder companies will use 70% of the fairgrounds, and the remaining 30% will be occupied by floriculture supply and service companies. The entire floral industry will be gathered in one space, giving both flower growers and supply providers a chance to exchange experiences and knowledge and to generate new business opportunities.

“This is an unprecedented event. Proflora is the biggest and the best fair of the fresh cut flower industry around the world. Additionally, due to the pandemic, it has not been held for the last four years. This means that this edition will showcase new varieties and products. Not only that, but 2023 also marks two significant events in our fair: Firstly, we are back to an attendance-based event; and last but not least, this year we are celebrating our thirtieth anniversary. That means 30 years of uninterrupted work, demonstrating we are a fair that is always at the forefront of the world flower market. All participants will enjoy a historic event; in other words, if you are from part of the flower industry, this is the place to be”, remarks Cristina Uricoechea, director of Proflora.

Farm visits before the fair have become a tradition so that buyers can witness in situ the quality, variety, and diversity of the Colombian flowers while at the same time, they can verify the social, economic, and environmental sustainability processes for which the Colombian flower industry is known worldwide.

For all of the above, Proflora 2023 is blooming as the perfect scenario to open new business opportunities, growth, and constant development of the Colombian floriculture worldwide. At the same time, it will be the gathering point for thousands to meet, interact, and reveal the good practices and diverse social, environmental, and economic initiatives inspired by flowers.