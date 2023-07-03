Charmelia is a product from this Dutch breeder and is grown by Together2Grow in The Netherlands and Jardines de los Andes in the USA. Alongside the versatility of the colorful Charmelia collection, these varieties also have an exceptionally long vase life of up to 21 days.

Charmelia campaign launched

Field bouquets are surprisingly popular in Europe these days. “They radiate positivity, cheerfulness, and optimism, and that’s exactly what we need. Charmelia evokes ‘the feeling of wildflowers,’ making it a perfect flower for a field bouquet”, says Royal Van Zanten in a press release.

Long-term enjoyment

Charmelia is a product from this Dutch breeder and is grown by Together2Grow in The Netherlands and Jardines de los Andes for the USA. The range now consists of six varieties: Charmelia Blush, Charmelia Yellow, Charmelia Pink, Charmelia White, Charmelia Purplex, and Charmelia Blanca. “It is a special florinca with beautiful flowers that radiate strength and positivity. Charmelia is not a field flower, but it scores highly in terms of sustainability due to its low-energy cold cultivation and fits perfectly into this trend. Alongside the versatility of the colorful Charmelia collection, these varieties also have an exceptionally long vase life of up to 21 days. That means that this ‘wildflower’ gives long-term enjoyment.”

Pick the summer

The availability of Charmelia in different colors means florists can use it in many different ways. “Although beautiful as a solo flower, Charmelia also feels completely at home in a field or garden bouquet. It brings lots of color to the bouquet, which is simply enhanced by its abundant flowering. More and more brides are opting for a summery field bouquet as their bridal bouquet. Such a flower-filled bouquet fits perfectly with the trend for weddings in a more casual setting. Charmelia can also be used in floral decorations for ceremony and party venues.”

Publication date: Wed 28 Jun 2023