fbpx
Advertisement

Fresh-Cut Dahlias Now Available Year-Round from Alexandra Farms

Posted by | Aug 25, 2022 | ,

Fresh-Cut Dahlias Now Available Year-Round from Alexandra Farms

Exciting news! Alexandra Farms has announced year-round availability of Dahlias with the same reliability and consistency as their gorgeous garden roses. They are introducing twelve dahlia varieties with desirable shapes and colors and long vase life – including Cafe Au Lait, a favorite with floral designers worldwide. The mild climate at their farm enables them to grow year-round, making dahlias available every month of the year through floral wholesalers around the world.

Source: Alexandra Farms

Full Press Release Below  Aug. 23, 2022

Fresh-Cut Dahlias Now Available Year-Round from Alexandra Farms

Floral designers around the world rely on our fresh-cut garden roses for their excellent performance and year-round availability. We are now proud to offer another type of flower with the same reliability and consistency – dahlias.

The dahlia varieties grown at Alexandra Farms were developed by two breeders for the cut flower market. After rigorously testing many varieties over the past several years, we’ve chosen 12 dahlia varieties with desirable shapes and colors, and long vase life – including Cafe Au Lait, a favorite with floral designers worldwide. You can see the complete list of varieties on our website. More varieties are in testing for future release.

Because the mild climate at our farm enables us to grow year-round, Alexandra Farms’ dahlias are available every month of the year through floral wholesalers around the world.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms is a fresh-cut flower grower located high in the Andes mountains of Colombia. Since 2005 we’ve been growing many unique and in-demand varieties with special shapes, colors and fragrances, and long vase life. We are the world’s largest grower of fresh-cut garden roses. Our award-winning flowers are available year-round through wholesalers across the world.

Amora Dahlia
Amora
Orange Stone
Moon Lady

About The Author

FR Team

Related Posts

Rainbow Florist and Delectables adds new Arrangements to their lavish Floral Collection

Rainbow Florist and Delectables adds new Arrangements to their lavish Floral Collection

October 29, 2019

6 Of London’s Best Christmas Wreath Making Workshops

6 Of London’s Best Christmas Wreath Making Workshops

November 5, 2019

A new arrangement: Longtime floral business sold to new owners

A new arrangement: Longtime floral business sold to new owners

September 15, 2019

Best Florists in Wollongong Australia

Best Florists in Wollongong Australia

December 9, 2019

Subscribe
MELROSE

RECENT POSTS

Categories

creative candles

florists' review

For all the latest industry news, contest announcements, new product introductions and much more join our weekly newsletter club.

Your information is safe with us! We do not sell or trade our customer’s data with third parties.