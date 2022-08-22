Exciting news! Alexandra Farms has announced year-round availability of Dahlias with the same reliability and consistency as their gorgeous garden roses. They are introducing twelve dahlia varieties with desirable shapes and colors and long vase life – including Cafe Au Lait, a favorite with floral designers worldwide. The mild climate at their farm enables them to grow year-round, making dahlias available every month of the year through floral wholesalers around the world.

Source: Alexandra Farms

Full Press Release Below Aug. 23, 2022

Fresh-Cut Dahlias Now Available Year-Round from Alexandra Farms

Floral designers around the world rely on our fresh-cut garden roses for their excellent performance and year-round availability. We are now proud to offer another type of flower with the same reliability and consistency – dahlias.

The dahlia varieties grown at Alexandra Farms were developed by two breeders for the cut flower market. After rigorously testing many varieties over the past several years, we’ve chosen 12 dahlia varieties with desirable shapes and colors, and long vase life – including Cafe Au Lait, a favorite with floral designers worldwide. You can see the complete list of varieties on our website. More varieties are in testing for future release.

Because the mild climate at our farm enables us to grow year-round, Alexandra Farms’ dahlias are available every month of the year through floral wholesalers around the world.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms is a fresh-cut flower grower located high in the Andes mountains of Colombia. Since 2005 we’ve been growing many unique and in-demand varieties with special shapes, colors and fragrances, and long vase life. We are the world’s largest grower of fresh-cut garden roses. Our award-winning flowers are available year-round through wholesalers across the world.