Working with dyed flowers is a little different in a couple of ways and there are some things you should know and expect before you receive them.

Dyed Flowers Care & Handling

LivRio Magazine February 2023, powered by FloraLife

Putting a new spin on flowers can sometimes prove very difficult, especially when you’re trying to create something for a holiday that isn’t necessarily associated with colors readily available in nature. So how do you shake things up and make fun designs in any color you want? Dyed flowers might just be the answer! Using dyed flowers is a fantastic opportunity to let your imagination run wild and provide a fun element that ties in perfectly with any theme.

The water changing color is perfectly normal, don’t worry. You will probably notice the water changing within a day or so after processing. The stems contain dye so as they sit in water, it will likely change color. You do not need to change the water or re-process. When placing in a container you might want to select something that isn’t clear so the tinted water doesn’t show and you’ll want to select a container that won’t be damaged by the tinted water. Expect the foliage of dyed flowers to be slightly compromised versus flowers that are 100% natural. The salts and oils contained in the dye often times burn the leaves slightly, the flower blooms however are perfectly intact. If your design includes dyed and natural flowers the natural flowers may take on some of tint once processed and placed in the same water/solution as the dyed flowers. This can actually enhance the look of your overall design as the tint would be subtle. Be aware the dye can seep through the leaves. Always handle with care when processing or putting on display and avoid contact with clothing or tablecloths as dye could transfer. Advise customers when they are purchasing so they can be sure to avoid this also. For many holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day, designers will use picks in bouquets or arrangements. Make sure that these are made of treated wood or plastic in order to avoid fungal bacterial growth in vase.

Dyed flowers, as with any other cut flower, require proper care and handling. For best results we recommend these care and handling best practices:

Start with a clean bucket, sanitized with a floral cleaner such as FloraLife® Floral Cleaner or FloraLife® D.C.D.® Cleaner. Fill buckets with cool water mixed with flower food solution according to manufacturer’s recommendation. Do not put flowers directly into metal/galvanized buckets. Use clean, good quality water and do not use water that has been treated with a water softener as the salt levels can be damaging to flowers. Use a dosing unit that is properly calibrated, or hand mix the solution according to label instructions. Remove any foliage that would fall below the solution level. Re-cut stems approximately 1” using clean and sanitized clippers or knife. Use FloraLife® Quick Dip to jump-start hydration and ensure free-flowing stems. Place flowers in previously prepared container. Allow minimum 2 hours to hydrate placing buckets in an area with good airflow. Always remember FIFO (first in first out) when rotating flowers.

