Expo Flor Ecuador 2022 is almost here.

Flor Ecuador is an appellation of origin that represents the Ecuadorian flower sector through Expo Flor Ecuador 2022 (International Flower Fair) and Flor Ecuador Certified ®(Environmental Certification Scheme). This year’s Expo will take place from October 5th through 7th in the Metropolitan Convention Center in Quito, Ecuador. They are ready to welcome you to the world of flowers in Ecuador this October. It will be a fantastic event.

Source: ExpoFlores Press Release

Expo Flor Ecuador 2022 is on its way. Get ready; it’s going to be an unforgettable and extraordinary experience.

Ecuador’s Flowers Producer & Exporters Association is organizing the Expo. Our last in-person show happened in 2018 and was an absolute success.

This year’s Expo will take place from October 5th through 7th in the Metropolitan Convention Center (on the old airport grounds in Quito). Alejandro Martínez, the CEO of Expoflores shares more details about the Fair.

What can we expect from this year’s Expo compared to 2018?

“The Expo is happening at the same Convention Center where it was held in 2018. What’s different for 2022 is that we are expecting more visitors.

In 2018, 1740 people joined us. This year we are expecting around 2000 people from 42 countries.

I’m also pleased to say that, just as in 2018, our stands for the Expo are 100% sold out. We’re really looking forward to seeing the stands that the exhibitors, flower growers, logistics companies, and more have to share with us. It’s always an impressive and unforgettable experience.

Expo Flor Ecuador has also enjoyed the long-standing support of companies and local authorities who have trusted our project since the beginning.”

Can you give us some insight into the benefits visitors of Expo Flor Ecuador 2022 can expect?

“Well, we have an agreement with 18 hotels in and around Quito that offer attractive prices for all our participants. We also provide daily transportation from these hotels to the Expo and vice versa.

For 2022, another positive change is that we’ve improved the registration process to make it easier and less time-consuming for our visitors to get into the Expo when they come.

We also are taking health concerns and COVID prevention seriously. As a visitor, you have access to voluntary medical insurance. Although almost 80% of Ecuador’s population is vaccinated, we’re doing everything we can to assure minimal risks for our visitors.

If you haven’t registered yet, please make sure you do. We’ll include the link here: https://ferias.expoflores.com/wpregistroparticipante.aspx

You can also email us at: aferias@expoflores.com

I’m also very pleased to say that we already have 1300 visitors registered from dozens of countries. Don’t hesitate to contact us if you have questions or need support to register yourself. We’re here to help you have a great experience at Flor Ecuador 2022.”