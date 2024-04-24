Fleurs de Villes, the world-renowned floral show behind international floral exhibitions in cities including Sydney, New York, Chicago, Miami, and Toronto, has announced it will return to Edinburgh, Scotland, with its major new exhibition, ARTISTE.

Global sensation Fleurs de Villes returns to Edinburgh for the UK premiere of ARTISTE; a spectacular new fresh floral exhibition celebrating Scotland’s remarkable art and the nation’s much-loved artists.

Fleurs de Villes, the world-renowned floral show behind international blockbuster exhibitions in cities including Sydney, New York, Chicago, Miami and Toronto, has announced it will return to Edinburgh next month with its major new exhibition; ARTISTE.

Known as “Floral Disruptors”, Fleurs de Villes is set to deliver another feast of fresh floral storytelling at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh between 31st May and 9th June, 2024, following the wildly successful UK premiere of its VOYAGE show last year at The Botanics.

Fleurs de Villes

This year’s Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE theme promises superstar levels of fresh floral creativity celebrating Scotland’s remarkable art and the nation’s much-loved artists.

Few artworks evoke Scotland or The Scottish Highlands more than The Monarch of the Glen, and no artist defines Scotland in word greater than Robert Burns. Both will be reimagined in spectacular floral homage for ARTISTE. A titan of Scottish life, the work of artist and playwright John Byrne will also be celebrated, along with Alexander McQueen, whose ties to Scotland defined his groundbreaking career, and Annie Lennox whose visual image as one of music’s greatest ever artists, each promise dramatic wow moments for visitors. East will meet west too at Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE as key works of what became known as the Glasgow Style take a fresh floral starring role, with Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Frances MacDonald MacNair and Annie French each celebrated. Adding a regal elevation to the exhibition, one of the most important surviving Jacobite artefacts – the lost painting of Jacobite hero Prince Charles Edward Stuart, by Allan Ramsay; Scotland’s greatest 18th century painter – is also announced for ARTISTE.

Staged in a beautiful pavilion within the magnificent grounds of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh; one of the finest botanic gardens in the world, visitors to Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE will experience 15 incredible fresh floral mannequins inspired by these accomplished artists and artworks, with more exciting names to be revealed over the coming weeks, all created by Scotland’s most talented florists.

Whilst admiring Fleurs de Villes’ famous mannequins, visitors will have the opportunity to watch floral demos and talks from local florists and botanical experts, then continue into the historic listed grandeur of the adjacent Inverleith House to explore captivating rooms adorned with more exquisite ARTISTE-themed floral displays. A number of prestigious partners, each bringing ARTISTE to life across the exhibition in their own remarkable ways, will be announced soon.

Delicious botanical refreshments and light bites will be available within the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s on-site café, including a scrumptious afternoon tea and picnic boxes.

New for 2024, visitors can enjoy an indulgent cream tea at the Fleurs de Villes Tea Salon on the main floor of Inverleith House, a unique experience available only for the duration of the ARTISTE exhibition.

To kick off the exhibition’s opening weekend in style, Fleurs de Villes will host two exclusive Le Soir evening events on May 31st and June 1st, starting at 6:30pm. During these enchanting evenings, visitors can experience the beautiful ARTISTE exhibition accompanied by live DJ entertainment and a floral-inspired drinks menu.

Tickets to Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE (including add-on dining experiences and Le Soir evenings) are on sale now and can be purchased at fleursdevilles.com/edinburgh.

General admission tickets are priced at £23 for adults, £20 for seniors and RBGE members, and £11 for kids (4-16 years). A family discount (2 adults & 2 kids) is priced at £56.

Photo Credit: Fleurs de Villes Photo Credit: Fleurs de Villes

Speaking about today’s announcement, Karen Marshall, Co-founder of Fleurs de Villes said:

“At the heart of the Fleurs de Villes brand is a deep appreciation for art and a commitment to elevating floristry as an art form like none other. With this vision in mind, our new show Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE not only speaks to our origins, but also celebrates the universal love for the arts and their extraordinary capacity to bring people together and unite the world around us. We couldn’t be more pleased to launch this show outside of North America for the first time in Edinburgh – a city renowned for inspiring artists for centuries.”

Raoul Curtis-Machin, Director of Horticulture and Visitor Experience at RBGE, added:

“Following last year’s spectacular launch of Fleurs de Villes VOYAGE at the Botanics, we look forward to welcoming visitors to the stunning new exhibition – ARTISTE. This celebration of floral artistry, inspired by the world’s art, is aptly located at the heart of the Garden’s magnificent Living Collection and Inverleith House, home to our own creative arts programme.”

The Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE global tour will travel through the US, Canada and UK in 2024, stopping in cities including Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Vancouver, Dallas, Boston and New York.

General Information

Show dates: Friday 31st May – Sunday 9th June, 2024

Opening hours: 10.15 am – 6:00 pm (last entry time at 4.45 pm)

Purchase tickets at: fleursdevilles.com/edinburgh

Fleurs de Villes website: www.fleursdevilles.com

Fleurs de Villes social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh: www.rbge.org.uk, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About Fleurs de Villes

Founded in 2015 by lifestyle and media experts Tina Barkley and Karen Marshall, Fleurs de Villes (flowers of the cities) is a Vancouver, Canada based luxury brand specializing in bespoke fresh-floral experiences and activations. Champions of experiential marketing in the form of large-scale floral installations, Fleurs de Villes is a floral storyteller, bringing brand legacies to bloom through flowers. Gardens, venues and shopping districts come to life through fresh-floral place-making and retail engagement, plus collaborations with some of the world’s biggest luxury brands and entertainment franchises.

Fleurs de Villes has produced more than 100 unique luxury floral shows, uniting over 900 floral artists in major destinations across Canada, the United States, England, Scotland and Australia. Leveraging local floral talent in every city, Fleurs de Villes creates authentic, engaging 360-degree experiences with omni-channel touch points across digital, video, social, print and live platforms. For more information, please visit fleursdevilles.com.

About the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) is a leading international research organisation delivering knowledge, education, and plant conservation action around the world. In Scotland, its four Gardens at Edinburgh, Benmore, Dawyck and Logan attract more than a million visitors each year. It operates as a Non Departmental Public Body established under the National Heritage (Scotland) Act 1985, principally funded by the Scottish Government. It is also a registered charity, managed by a Board of Trustees appointed by Ministers. Its mission is “To explore, conserve and explain the world of plants for a better future.” Learn more: www.rbge.org.uk. EN