Jet Fresh Flower Distributors is pleased to announce the expansion of their Marketing Team. Fabulous Mimi Pacheco has been appointed as their new Marketing and Communications Specialist.

Source: Jet Fresh Flowers

Jet Fresh Flowers Expands Marketing Department

Miami, Fl. – Jet Fresh Flower Distributors is pleased to announce the expansion of their Marketing Team. Welcoming, Mimi Pacheco as their new Marketing and Communications Specialist.

Mimi comes to Jet Fresh Flowers with more than 16 years in the floral industry, having worked as the Marketing Manager at Chrysal Americas. Marketing for Chrysal, has taken Mimi to flower farms, wholesalers, and florists throughout Europe, North and South America. She has proudly volunteered in processing the flowers for SAF’s Outstanding Varieties competition for over 5 years, organized the South Florida events for Memorial Day Flowers and has participated on several industry related panels. With a BA in Mass Communications from the University of Central Florida, her focus has been in digital marketing and the growth of sustainable issues in the floral industry. If you’ve been to any floral industry event you have met Mimi and know of her commitment as a Brand Warrior.

As a native Floridan, she enjoys spending time with her two sons, pups and family, searching for the perfect margarita and palm tree to hang her hammock on. (Please email her recommendations to mimi@jetfreshflowers.com)

“The entire Jet Fresh team is thrilled to have Mimi Pacheco join the team, we are all very excited to see her start contributing some of her amazing talents and help grow our marketing as well as help build our people-first culture as far as it can possibly go. Mimi’s experience, knowledge and industry connections are invaluable to us. We were so excited for her entrance this morning, it was special (Watch Here, beware of ear worm) ….I am excited to watch what happens next.. please join us and welcome Mimi with a big virtual cheer! And please be sure to stay tuned to see what happens next….” says Mike Black, President of Jet Fresh Flowers.

With the growth of Jet Fresh Flower Distributor and Jet Fresh Flower Growers, the company has welcomed Mimi to assist in the success of their marketing efforts. In addition to expanding floral offerings, Jet Fresh Flowers will be hosting their inaugural Fresh Fest. An unforgettable full-day event consisting of vendor showcase, customer appreciation and a celebration of all thing flowers.