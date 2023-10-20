Interested in learning more about That Flower Feeling campaign and ways to utilize these free marketing assets to elevate your floral business?

Join the webinar Wednesday October 25th at 2pm Eastern to learn more.

Wednesday, October 25 at 2pm ET:

That Flower Feeling hosts webinar

Are you familiar with That Flower Feeling? Two years ago, a marketing initiative was created with the intention of increasing the use & consumption of fresh flowers across the US. CalFlowers worked with a marketing agency to create this vibrant & compelling campaign with an emphasis on incorporating fresh flowers into your daily self-care routine.

They created a visually stunning & hilarious campaign with a variety of marketing assets – from social media content to videos – and all the assets are available to floral professionals to use for ones own marketing purposes and to help promote flowers to consumers across the country!

Interested in learning more about the campaign and ways to utilize these free marketing assets to elevate your floral business? Join Yvonne Ashton, Director of Mayesh Wholesale, as she, together with Ryan Black, Media and Marketing Director at Jet Fresh Flowers, and Sam Bowles, General Manager and Creative Director at Allen’s Flowers and Plants, during next week’s free webinar, hosted by That Flower Feeling.

For more information:

Steve Dionne

That Flower Feeling

Tel.: +1 760-213-3996

info@thatflowerfeeling.org

https://thatflowerfeeling.org/

Source: blog.mayesh.com

Publication date: Fri 20 Oct 2023