CalFlowers is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lane DeVries as Executive Director. With his exceptional industry expertise, vision, and passion, he will lead the organization into an exciting new chapter.

Full Press Release Below

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CalFlowers Welcomes Lane DeVries as Executive Director to Drive ‘That Flower Feeling’ to New Heights

California – February 6, 2025 – CalFlowers is excited to announce that Lane DeVries has been appointed as Executive Director of CalFlowers, bringing his unparalleled industry expertise, vision, and passion to the helm of the organization. In addition to leading CalFlowers’ operations, DeVries will take charge of the groundbreaking consumer marketing initiative, “That Flower Feeling,” with the mission to make fresh flowers a daily part of American life.

DeVries, a fourth-generation flower farmer from Holland, has spent over 40 years shaping the U.S. floral industry. As President & CEO of Sun Valley Floral Farms, he built one of North America’s most recognized floral brands, revolutionizing flower production and elevating consumer demand for premium, American-grown flowers. His leadership, innovation, and deep-rooted understanding of the industry make him uniquely positioned to steer CalFlowers toward an exciting future.

A Bold New Era for ‘That Flower Feeling’

Since its launch in 2022, ‘That Flower Feeling’ has captivated millions, shifting consumer perceptions and proving that flowers aren’t just for special occasions—they are a self-care essential. Now, with DeVries at the helm, the initiative is set for unprecedented growth and expansion, leveraging cutting-edge advertising, digital engagement, and strategic partnerships to bring the beauty and benefits of flowers to even more people across the country.

“Lane is an absolute powerhouse in the floral industry,” said Jeanne Taggart Boes, President of the CalFlowers Board of Directors. “His leadership, creativity, and relentless drive are exactly what we need to take ‘That Flower Feeling’ to the next level. He has already built one of the most recognized floral brands in the country—now, he’s going to help build the future of floral marketing. This is a thrilling time for our industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Lane leading the charge.”

Lane’s Vision: More Flowers, More Often

In his dual role as Executive Director and the strategic lead for ‘That Flower Feeling,’ DeVries is committed to ensuring that the floral industry unites behind a common goal: making flowers a part of everyday life. His experience in consumer behavior, market expansion, and sustainable flower production will be key in driving higher floral consumption, strengthening industry partnerships, and elevating the CalFlowers membership experience.

“I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment,” said DeVries. “Flowers bring joy, comfort, and inspiration—and they belong in every home, every day. We’re not just selling flowers; we’re selling a feeling, a way to enhance people’s lives. ‘That Flower Feeling’ is just getting started, and I can’t wait to push it forward with the support of our incredible industry.”

About CalFlowers

CalFlowers, the California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers, is dedicated to expanding the use and enjoyment of flowers across the United States. With over 800 members nationwide, the organization provides exclusive shipping discounts, industry leadership, and strategic marketing programs to grow the floral market.

About ‘That Flower Feeling’

‘That Flower Feeling’ is the first-of-its-kind floral advertising campaign designed to make fresh flowers an everyday essential. With a bold, consumer-first approach, the initiative is reaching millions, reshaping habits, and putting flowers in more hands, more often.