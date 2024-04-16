The Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WFFSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kari Stringfellow as its new Executive Vice President, following in the footsteps of the former Executive Vice President, Molly Alton Mullins.

Washington DC (April 15, 2024) – The Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WFFSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kari Stringfellow as its new Executive Vice President, following in the footsteps of the former Executive Vice President, Molly Alton Mullins. Stringfellow brings more than 20 years of experience as a strategic consultant and association leader, with a deep understanding of the supply chain honed through work with Fortune 500 companies, higher education institutions, and non-profit organizations.

With extensive experience in wholesale distribution, Stringfellow steps into this role at a particularly exciting time with the association boasting a strong financial position and being recognized as a respected industry leader. WFFSA is poised for significant growth and Stringfellow’s proven leadership and industry knowledge will be instrumental in guiding the association to not only meet the evolving needs of its members but to guide it into a new era of success for the floral industry.

“We are excited to announce Kari as our new Executive Vice President. Her talent, dedication, and extensive industry experience makes her the perfect fit to lead WFFSA,” shared Karen Oie, President, WFFSA. “Kari brings the strong leadership skills needed to build on our successes and propel us forward. With her vision, we are confident she will guide the association to a new level of achievement.”

In anticipation of this transition, Stringfellow worked closely over the past year with the association’s Board of Directors, as well as the outgoing Executive Vice President, Molly Alton Mullins. Alton Mullins has transitioned to an elevated role with Kellen, WFFSA’s association management company.

“I’m honored and excited to take on this leadership role at WFFSA. I want to express my sincere gratitude to Molly for her years of dedication, service, and leadership, which has been instrumental in our success. I also extend my deepest thanks to the Board of Directors for their trust and confidence,” said Stringfellow. “I understand the association’s goals and am committed to working tirelessly to usher in the next generation of the WFFSA, while simultaneously strengthening our membership and solidifying our position within the industry.”

For more information about WFFSA, visit wffsa.org, stay connected via the WFFSA Blog, and follow WFFSA on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WFFSA)

The Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WFFSA) is the only association solely dedicated to the floral wholesale industry and its suppliers. Wholesalers are in a new position in the distribution channel, serving a vital and expanding role in floral distribution. WFFSA understand the logistical, operational, and marketing challenges that both wholesalers and suppliers face in a changing market. No organization is as uniquely positioned to meet the needs of floral distribution today as WFFSA. The association tackles the big issues – increasing profitability, improving logistics, and reducing operational costs – as well as the everyday ones, such as helping you find new sources, new customers, and new ways to sell. WFFSA’s programs, services, events, and communications are designed to provide the solutions, guidance, and information your business demands today – and into the future.