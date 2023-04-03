By Tonneli Grüetter
What makes a great wedding florist? Is it wow-factor, resilience under pressure or perhaps the ability to translate the unspoken language of love from client dream to big-day reality? To limit the vibrance and diversity of today’s wedding industry to only 50 floral design companies across the United States and Canada is to take on a truly impossible task. So instead, we would like to introduce you to the “Class of 2023.” To each of the event florists included on this list, we send our admiration and respect because they have earned a trust from their clients that no university can ensure by diploma. A great wedding florist is something forged under pressure, not unlike the diamond of a wedding ring. It is our hope that, within this list somewhere, you may see yourself, where you come from, where you are now or where you someday strive to be.
We invite you to become enthralled with and inspired by the exceptional talents of these 50 elite floral design companies and designers, who have invested great care into the advancement of the floral arts. In curating this list, it was important that we represented florists who could accommodate a variety of styles and budgets. From luxurious full-service destination weddings dripping with orchids and garden roses to à-la-carte bouquets and boutonnières crafted from homespun blooms, the measure of a truly great wedding florist is not limited by budget but, instead, the ability to achieve a shared vision resulting in unforgettable moments. The floral professionals on this list harness a spectrum of style. Each has demonstrated the ability to perform as a standout example of a chosen aesthetic, ranging from celebratory maximalism to modern minimalist design.
To outsiders to the world of wedding flowers who may investigate these florists, peeking into the secret realm of big-day blooms from other corners of the floral industry, we must also include a special acknowledgement: Rare is the wedding florist who does it alone. Just as important as the lead designer are the fleet of delivery drivers, fabricators and floral assistants who make it all happen behind the scenes. Know that within each of the companies on this list, there is a full creative community. And so, to all, we present Florist Review’s “Top 50 Wedding Florists of 2023.”
1. À Votre Service Events
New York and New Jersey, USA
Instagram: @avsevents
2. Anthera Floral
Washington, USA
Instagram: @antherafloral
3. Avant Gardenia
Illinois, USA
Instagram: @avant_gardenia
4. Bellevue Floral Co.
California, USA
Instagram: @bellevuefloralco
5. Bethel Events Production
Maryland, USA
Instagram: @betheleventsproduction
6. Blossom Bar Flowers
Ontario, Canada
Instagram: @blossombar_
7. Canaan Marshall Designs
Georgia, USA
Instagram: @canaanmarshall
8. Casa De Flores by Mariela
Texas, USA
Instagram: @casadefloresdesign
9. Christopher Marcs Design
Georgia, USA
Instagram: @christophermarcs
10. Da Fiori Design
British Columbia, Canada
Instagram: @dafioridesign
11. Dahlia Floral Design & Events
Colorado, USA
Instagram: @dahliafloraldesign
12. EcoWilde Flower Co.
Illinois, USA
Instagram: @ecowildeflowerco
13. Emblem Flowers
California, USA
Instagram: @emblemflowers
14. Eternal Bouquets by JM
New York, USA
Instagram: @eternalbouquetsbyjm
15. FleuRich Creations
British Columbia, Canada
Instagram: @fleurichcreations
16. Flower Disco
Colorado, USA
Instagram: @flowerdisco_
17. Flowers by Edgar
California, USA
Instagram: @flowersbyedgar
18. Gorgeous & Green
California, USA
Instagram: @gorgeousandgreen
19. Hanaki Floral Design
British Columbia, Canada
Instagram: @hanakifloral
20. Inessa Nichols Design
California, USA
Instagram: @inessanicholsdesign
21. Kenilworth Floral
Ontario, Canada
Instagram: @kenilworthfloral
22. Kerry Patel Poetic Florals
New Jersey, USA
Instagram: @kerrypatelfloral
23. La Flor Events
Hawaii, USA
Instagram: @laflorevents
24. Layered Vintage
California, USA
Instagram: @layeredvintage
25. Lily Roden Floral Studio
California, USA
Instagram: @lilyrodenfloralstudio
26. Mille Fleur Design
Utah, USA
Instagram: @millefleurdesign
27. Naunet
Florida, USA
Instagram: @naunet_floral
28. Oak and Fig Floral
Washington and Wisconsin, USA
Instagram: @oakandfigfloral
29. Offerings
California, USA
Instagram: @offerings.co
30. Pic and Petal
New York, USA
Instagram: @picandpetal
31. Plush Floral
Idaho, USA
Instagram: @plushfloral
32. Puni Petals
California, USA
Instagram: @puni.petals
33. Rocking Bird Flower Co.
Washington, D.C., USA
Instagram: @rockingbirdflowerco
34. Sarah Winward
Utah, USA
Instagram: @sarah_winward
35. Sarah’s Garden Floral Design Studio
Arizona, USA
Instagram: @sarahsgardenstyle
36. Shindig Chic
California, USA
Instagram: @shindigchic
37. Simple Florals
Florida, USA
Instagram: @simpleflorals
38. SlowCult
Oregon, USA
Instagram: @theslowcult
39. Sophie Felts Floral Design
Maryland, USA
Instagram: @sophiefelts
40. Stems Floral Design + Event Styling
Texas, USA
Instagram: @stemsofatx
41. Texture Florals
Pennsylvania, USA
Instagram: @textureflorals
42. The Flowered Blue
Texas, USA
Instagram: @thefloweredblue
43. The Gathering Event Company
Ontario, Canada
Instagram: @thegatheringeventco
44. Trille Floral
New Brunswick, Canada
Instagram: @trillefloral
45. Tularosa Flowers
California, USA
Instagram: @tularosaflowers
46. Twig & Posy
Ontario, Canada
Instagram: @twigandposyfloral
47. Twist Flowers
Nevada, USA
Instagram: @twistflowers
48. Twisted Willow Flowers
New Jersey, USA
Instagram: @twistedwillowflowers
49. Wedded Events
New Jersey and Florida, USA
Instagram: @weddedevents
50. Wild Pollen Design
Maryland, USA
Instagram: @wildpollen
The Pantheon of Greats
By Jill Brooke
Above Photo Bill Schaffer Designs
On the “Mt. Olympus of wedding and event florists,” there are floral design deities who have earned the respect of not only their discerning international clients but their peers, as well. These flower titans and titanesses are in such demand by well-heeled families around the world that their names have literally become their own status symbols, and they are catnip for all wedding magazines and coverage. Quite simply, they are in a class of their own.
• Jeff Leatham Flowers
Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris
Instagram: @jeffleatham
Website: jeffleathamflowers.com
• Lewis Miller Design
New York City, Palm Beach
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign
Website: lewismillerdesign.com
• Tulipina/Kiana Underwood
Stone Ridge, N.Y.; Como, Italy
Instagram: @tulipina design
Website: tulipina.com
• HMR Designs/Rishi Patel
Chicago
Instagram: @hmrdesigns
Website: hmrdesigns.com
• Larry Walshe Studios
London; New York City; Como, Italy
Instagram: @larrywalshe
Website: larrywalshe.com
• David Beahm Experiences
New York City
Instagram: @davidbeahm
Website: davidbeahm.com
• Renny & Reed
New York City, Palm Beach
Instagram: @rennyandreed
Website: rennyandreed.com
• Holly Heider Chapple Flowers
Leesburg, Va.
Instagram: @hollychapple
Website: hollychappleflowers.com
• Schaffer Designs
Philadelphia
Instagram: @schafferdesigns
Website: schafferdesigns.com
• Thierry Boutemy
Brussels
Instagram: @boutemythierry
Website: thierryboutemy.com