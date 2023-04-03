Rosaprima releases 11 new beautiful sprays rose varieties. They encompass a wide range of colors: hot pinks, lavenders, whites/creams, oranges, peaches, pinks, and yellows. I have seen them myself and they are gorgeous. Learn more about these beautiful new blooms below.

Full Article Below Source

Let Your Personality Bloom: Rosaprima Spray Roses

March 18, 2023- Rosaprima

Rosaprima works continuously to bring you the best quality products in the floral industry. For 2023, Rosaprima is introducing a new product line to its catalog: Spray Roses.

Rosaprima currently has 1 hectare under production just for spray roses and this year our plan is to add one more. We adore spray roses for their adaptability and wide range of colors! Spray roses are roses allowed to grow multiple blooms on a single stem rather than just one. Each of the buds opens separately but are nestled in a cluster, from tight to fully open blooms. They have a wide range of colors from light pink and white to more bold, strong colors such as yellow and hot pink.

Spray roses make up the bulk of small bouquets and corsages, with foliage to create an attractive background for the brightly colored blooms. Sprays are ideal for small floral arrangements where larger roses may be overpowering. They add a touch of romance to any setting or event.

Our 11 varieties of spray roses encompass a wide range of colors: hot pinks, lavenders, whites/creams, oranges, peaches, pinks, and yellows. Rosaprima has assigned each color of a spray rose to a style as each one of them reflects a different way of being. Follow us on this adventure and discover your own personality in Rosaprima spray roses.

Golden Sensation: Yellow Personality

Golden Sensation is a yellow spray rose that reflects us as optimistic and charismatic personality who recharges you with good energy and vibes. For this campaign, we’ve matched yellow spray roses with the personality/ style of Dawn Weisberg, a Californian wedding florist with limitless creativity showcased in this arrangement.



How was your experience working with Rosaprima Spray Roses?

Golden Sensation lives up to its name! The spray roses opened beautifully and were really long-lasting. I love the subtle ruffled edge that the roses have when fully open.

Name the characteristics of your floral style that makes you relate to Golden Sensation.

I love vibrant colors and playful patterns and textures with global influences and I often work with flowers in happy cheerful colors that can’t help but make you smile. The golden sensation spray roses are a beautiful rich warm yellow tone and have a soft open form which lends itself to the romantic European-inspired garden style we love to work in, inspired by Old World 16th Century still life painting but with a New World, California color and flair

Give us an insight as to how you showcase your personality through your designs.

I’m definitely a romantic and I like to focus on life’s joys and spreading love in the world. One of the greatest pleasures I get out of our work is seeing how flowers amplify the love on a wedding day.

What are other ways you would use Rosaprima Spray Roses?

The Golden Sensation Spray rose is wonderful for event work. It’s great for installations, centerpieces, and anywhere you want a pop of color in a beautiful romantic form.

Star Blush & Sahara Sensation: Peach Personality

Star Blush & Sahara Sensation spray rose varieties reflect an affectionate, friendly and approachable personality.

For this campaign, we’ve matched orange spray roses with the personality/ style of Kimberly Tran, wedding and event florist of Chloe Roses Design. This talented professional communicates her being through her floral creations.

How was your experience working with Rosaprima Spray Roses?

My experience was great! Communication was easy and all the roses came well-packed, fresh and beautiful.

Name the characteristics of your floral style that makes you relate to Star Blush and Sahara Sensation

I just get captured by authenticity. In Chloe Rose and in my art I try my best to be sincere and genuine. I want to be approachable and for my flowers to bring joy and comfort to others, whether in person or just in pictures and videos. Peach roses actually are known to convey a sense of sincerity, genuineness, friendship and caring. These spray roses match well with not only who I strive to be as an individual, but also what I want Chloe Rose and my art to convey.

Give us an insight as to how you showcase your personality through your designs.

I showcase my personality through my design by being genuine with my art. Known as a hopeless romantic, imperfect, but genuine and a lover of poetry, my design displays all that and more. I love to create pieces that are romantic and timeless while also enhancing the natural beauty of nature. A piece of me can be found in every floral piece I’ve ever created.

What are other ways you would use Rosaprima Spray Roses?

The options are endless! These spray roses are so versatile that they are good for small floral pieces like boutonnieres and corsages or large installations like arches, wall design or even for hanging floral chandeliers!

White Majolika & Sweet Dreams: White / Cream Personality

The white/cream Rosaprima spray roses, White Majolika & Sweet Dreams, reflect an adaptable and peaceful person. We believe these two roses express sincerity, and show an elegant style and cosmopolitan perspective adaptable to new trends.

For this campaign we’ve matched white/cream spray roses with the personality/ style of Emily Pinon.

How was your experience working with Rosaprima Spray Roses?

It was wonderful. The product is always impeccable and arrives in perfect condition! It’s mind blowing to think about how they get the roses to our door and such pristine condition!

Name the characteristics of your floral style that makes you relate to White Majolika and Sweet Dreams.

I love a neutral classic composition of flowers including delicate white and cream blooms. I am drawn to a design that showcases layers of interest and movement within the design and the spray roses do just that!

Give us an insight as to how you showcase your personality through your designs.

I am an effervescent person and I love movement within my design. I grew up dancing and I feel as though flower design is an art like dancing. It is graceful, visually fluid, there is motion where your eye gracefully travels through the design.

What are other ways you would use Rosaprima Spray Roses?

Oh I would use them every way possible! I always love a classic dome composition of all roses.

Orange Star & Simba: Orange Personality

The orange Rosaprima spray roses, Orange Star & Simba reveal a fun and outgoing personality, someone who is active, independent and loves sharing her best moments with those close to her.

For this campaign, we’ve matched orange spray roses with the personality/ style of Alex Scholtz, the lead floral designer behind Wildfora. Her work reflects pure joy. She talks about her creation here:



How was your experience working with Rosaprima Spray Roses?

Once again, Rosaprima delivers stunning flowers! The color of each variety of spray roses is eye-catching but the gradient in the Orange Star stood out the most to me. I was also pleased with the size of each individual rose, with one stem carrying 4-6 large-sized blooms! They open beautifully, have sturdy stems, and take well to reflexing the petals for a different look.

Name the characteristics of your floral style that makes you relate to Orange Star & Simba.

I’m all about vibrancy and color in my designs, so orange has always been my go-to color. To me, Orange Star & Simba varieties showcase a color with a playful yet serious side, which I relate to with how I run WildFlora. Owning a creative small business takes discipline, but you have to keep it fun, or else it’s not worth it. Orange also represents optimism and I believe you can conquer anything with a positive outlook.

Give us an insight as to how you showcase your personality through your designs.

I usually showcase my flower shop, WildFlora, so this time ,I wanted to get a bit more personal by inviting you into my home. I felt a monochromatic orange sink against my pink kitchen would really pop and showcase the spray roses. Orange is such a warm color and I love making my friends and family feel welcome in my home. In addition to the flower sink, I wanted to create a funky vase arrangement using the spray roses paired with both garden and tropical flowers to show the versatility of a rose.

What are other ways you would use Rosaprima Spray Roses?

These particular varieties of spray roses are perfect for boutonnieres, flower crowns, and flower chains. You can reflex the petals to give the rose a whole new look. This is why my floral heart holds a special place for roses and spray roses. They are classic and useful in endless ways!

Portrait & Be Loving: Pink Personality

The pink Rosaprima spray roses, Portrait & Be Loving, express innocence, sophistication and contemporaneity. They transmit warmth, tenderness and stillness.

For this campaign, we’ve matched orange spray roses with the personality/ style of Jennifer Bernal.

How was your experience working with Rosaprima Spray Roses?

My experience working with Rosaprima Spray Roses was both as I imagined yet astonishing. Rosaprima is well known in the industry for its consistent delivery of excellent roses. Portrait & Be Loving were no exception. The stems were sturdy and the blooms opened beautifully. To my surprise, their head sizes were much larger and stems longer than I’ve ever seen. The petal shape was extraordinary, full of luscious and distinct never ending ruffles. They were incredibly attractive from day one, and kept getting better and better. Working with Rosaprima Spray Roses was an exceptional experience.

Name the characteristics of your floral style that makes you relate to Portrait & Be Loving.

My floral design style is intentional, contemporary and characterized by sophistication, romanticism and layers. Your eyes will find themselves captured over and over again by the same piece. I enjoy designing with Portrait & Be Loving as they both transmit a sense of sophistication and nurturing that I can relate to. These varieties seized my senses, and creating the layers I love so much in my designs was unchallenging.

Give us an insight as to how you showcase your personality through your designs.

I am disciplined and structured with a twist of fun. My designs have a structured layer closer to the mechanics, whether I am designing in a vase or building an install, and an outer layer of fun dainty blooms intentionally placed to stand out.

What are other ways you would use Rosaprima Spray Roses?

I would love to use Rosaprima spray roses for installations, such as a mantle or a suspended piece. Their head size is so impactful that I envision them adding lots of texture, depth and dimension to these designs.

Lavender Irishka: Lavender Personality

Lavender Irishka is a variety that reflects a classy and sophisticated style. The personality of this variety is a distinguished but reserved, a kind of mysterious person.

For this campaign we’ve matched lavender spray roses with the personality/ style of Elle Crocker, a Seattle floral designer who explains how her personality inspired her arrangement.



How was your experience working with Rosaprima Spray Roses?

The Lavender Irishka spray roses were beautiful to work with. Their scent was lovely. The stems were sturdy, and the flowers were in excellent condition. The color would work well with many different palettes. Finding a color that fits into both cool and warm palettes is rare. The color of these sprays possesses both.

Name the characteristics of your floral style that makes you relate to Lavender Irishka

What I loved about these roses was how the color lightened as the blooms opened. It appears to have two tones which can help to bridge lighter and darker flowers together in your palette. The color is romantic and rich, which is what I look for to design lush arrangements.

Give us an insight as to how you showcase your personality through your designs.

Something very important to me is living intentionally, in my relationships, my lifestyle and my work. Floristry is so special because there are many ways to bring intentionality into our design, whether it be in our practices or our art. Every stem I touch, I try to place with purpose. Much of what we do as florists, has an aesthetic motivation. Flowers are pretty and we love to look at something beautiful. My favorite style is to create whimsical, intentional, and romantic designs. But a lot of times, the process is deeper than the finished product. I get to pour myself into what I am designing, and it is healing. I want people to look at my designs and feel the heart that went into creating them.

What are other ways you would use Rosaprima Spray Roses?

I love to think of spray roses as tiny focal flowers. My favorite ways to use them are in smaller floral pieces. Using spray roses in boutonnières, wearable flowers and ikebana designs can have a major impact in small moments. Often I will separate spray roses into individual blooms so they can be more light and airy.

Fire Up: Hot Pink Personality

The hot pink Rosaprima spray rose, Fire Up, expresses a strong, risky, bold and innovative personality. Someone who creates trends and is not afraid to communicate what they are doing to the world.



For this campaign we’ve matched hot pink spray roses with the personality/ style of Dogwood & Fir .

How was your experience working with Rosaprima Spray Roses?

Since the first time I got to work with Rosaprima products I fell in love and became a snob. When I knew that Rosaprima was launching spray roses, it was a no-brainer that the quality would be out of this world!

Starting with the long stems and the hard heads, and not to mention the long-lasting vase life and the vibrancy of the color, Rosaprima spray roses are definitely changing the game of spray roses.

Name the characteristics of your floral style that makes you relate to Fire Up.

I got to work with Fire Up spray rose. In a few words I’ll say Fire Up is really bold, rich, decadent and daring.

Give us an insight as to how you showcase your personality through your design.

I always like to create stories and explore my boundaries, so this time I wanted to show other ways to explore flowers in a nonconventional way like a tablespace or a wedding type of set up.

I wanted to create a lush and loud floral setup paired with my other passion, fashion. That way, I can showcase a more Dogwood and Fir vision.

What are other ways you would use Rosaprima Spray Roses?

For this campaign, I decided to merge fashion, painting and flowers to present it as a whole universe that goes hand in hand. I also created a head piece just with Fire Up spray roses as the ultimate piece to add the camp element for this campaign.

Considering the huge demand for spray roses during the wedding season, Rosaprima includes a wide range of colors. Spray roses’ unique traits make them ideally suited for use in bouquets and any floral piece because their multiple blooms per stem give a lush effect with endless possibilities.

Pick your color and let your personality Bloom!