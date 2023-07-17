Don’t miss Proflora 2023! This year, they will celebrate their 30th anniversary, and the show will take place in Bogota, Colombia, from October 4 through 6th. Attendees will be amazed by the diverse flowers and foliage, showcasing an exquisite tapestry of colors, shapes, and scents.

Full Article Below Source

Exhibition hall already sold out

Colombia: Proflora celebrating 30th anniversary

Proflora is making its comeback from October 4-6, and the exhibition hall is already sold out. This trade show is usually taking place every other year, but due to the pandemic, the last edition took place in 2019. This year, they will be celebrating their 30th anniversary, and the show will again take place at Corferias international business and exhibition center in Bogota, Colombia. The fact that the exhibition floor is sold out indicates the enthusiasm and excitement for the upcoming show, the event organizers say.

300+ exhibitors

Like in 2019, more than 300 companies from 18 countries (15 countries in 2019) will present their products and services. ” 80% of the area is represented by flower growers and breeders, the remaining 20% is dedicated to suppliers and service providers.” In 2019, the show attracted 5,500 visitors from more than 60 countries, and this year over 7,000 professional visitors and buyers are expected to attend from more than 60 countries. “Proflora 2023 is set to be an international gathering of unprecedented scale. Attendees will be amazed by the diverse flowers and foliage, showcasing an exquisite tapestry of colors, shapes, and scents. From industry veterans to emerging businesses, everyone will find opportunities to establish new connections, forge partnerships, and expand their horizons.”

30th anniversary

And as the 30th anniversary could not be celebrated in 2021, it will be celebrated this year, and according to the organization, the show will be “an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The event organizes: “Proflora is not just a platform to showcase the finest flowers and innovative products; it is a celebration of the industry’s accomplishments and a testament to its bright future. Join us as we embark on this journey and experience the magic of Proflora’s comeback.”

Program

Like in every edition, Proflora has a clear program. The day before the show, on October 3rd, they organize farm tours for buyers. Then, the following day, on October 4th, the official opening ceremony will be held, after which the exhibition floor will open its doors for three days. “The agenda is brimming with engaging activities, including visits to flower farms, the prestigious Outstanding Variety Competition, an awards ceremony, and culminating with an unforgettable closing party celebrating the 30th anniversary of Proflora.”

For more information:

Proflora

www.proflora.org.co

Publication date: Wed 12 Jul 2023

Author: Elita Vellekoop

© FloralDaily.com