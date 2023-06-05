Once again the amazing talents of Ricky Paul Flowers galloped away to becoming a winner at the Chelsea in Bloom festivities.

Full Article Below Source

Ricky Paul Flowers Gallops towards Victory and Fun

By Jill Brooke

Once again the amazing talents of Ricky Paul Flowers galloped away to becoming a winner at the Chelsea in Bloom festivities. No surprise really. They are known in London as the go-to florists for a playful, fun, and whimsical vibe.

To add fun to the Chelsea Flower Show is Chelsea in Bloom, which has 70 stores and restaurants collectively creating a theme each year. For 2023, its “Flowers on Film’ theme asked florists to find inspiration from characters in films. Unlike tapping into British icons like Queen Elizabeth, which was an easier theme for 2022, Ricky Paul managed to provide a different floral experience for each of his clients. That also reflects true talent. You see their signature but it is not predictable.

Here are three installations that clients tasked Ricky Paul and his team to do.

What could be more British and loved than Mary Poppins? Made with royal blue hydrangeas and preserved roses.

Their Bafta install had over 4000 preserved leaves and gold leaf for the mask, along with pampas grass and peacock feathers, and golden anthurium – which is trending in fashion too.

Jo Malone often sponsors talented florists for their installations. This creation is designed to look like “the Scottish highlands to reflect the summer fragrance collection” with oversized wooden film props.

You may know this talented team from the British show “Billionaire Blooms.” What I also really appreciate about Ricky Paul is how he realizes it takes a team to create such magic. It never is only vision but execution too.

Such talents -which is why they are our Friday Favorite Florist. Here are some more of their creations to enjoy and admire. I particularly love what they did for Sketch London with these pink flamingos. So fun, right?

Photo Credit: Alexandrias Photography

Jill Brooke is a former CNN correspondent, Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazine. She is an author and the editorial director of FPD and a contributor to Florists Review magazine.