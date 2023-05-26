Rosaprima’s commitment to growing flowers is to do it environmentally, socially, and responsibly.

Full Press Release Below Source: Rosaprima

Rosaprima’s commitment to growing flowers is to do it environmentally, socially, and responsibly. Part of our irrevocable mission is sustainability.

As an agent of positive change, we want to share our first Sustainability Report. Over the years, we have learned and grown from our experiences. Our approach to sustainability is still grounded in contributing to positive change and our values of respect towards people and the environment.

For us is important to be transparent and communicate all our efforts over the years to become a more sustainable company. We are excited to present to you the actions we took on 2022.

“Our purpose is to provide people from all walks of life with the opportunity to celebrate life’s extraordinary moments with our beautiful flowers, grown with care and passion. Therefore, our flowers must first and foremost be grown in a sensible and responsible manner, and our business practices must align with our philosophy and culture. To this end, we remain committed to fair and sustainable business practices that are kind to the environment, beneficial to our employees, and good for society at large, particularly our neighboring communities.” explained Ross Johnson.