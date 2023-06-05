The Society of American Florists’ Next Gen LIVE! is returning to Miami next month. From June 11-13 young floral professionals will gather with their peers (45 and younger) from all segments of the industry for 3 days of networking, learning and immersive experiences.

Full Article Below Source

Career Development, Connections and Industry Intel on Tap for SAF’s Next Gen LIVE! June 11-13 in Miami

Society of American Florists Floral June 2, 2023

Alexandria, VA — The Society of American Florists’ Next Gen LIVE! is returning to Miami next month. From June 11-13 young floral professionals will gather with their peers (45 and younger) from all segments of the industry for 3 days of networking, learning and immersive experiences.

In addition to a robust schedule of educational sessions the event is also designed to help attendees build connections with other young industry leaders.

“I went to conferences growing up, and although I thought it was fabulous, it was really hard to relate to other industry members because I was so young,” says Palazzo of City Line Florist in Trumbull, Connecticut. “I didn’t know anyone my age and it was hard to make friends. And, I couldn’t relate to the education.”

That began to change when Palazzo sought out her floral peers in a Facebook group where they could share ideas and stories. That group evolved into the Society of American Florists’ Next Gen Committee, with Palazzo as chair, and grew with SAF’s first Next Gen LIVE! event in Miami in July 2022. The inaugural event drew 160 attendees from 31 states and Ecuador and Colombia.

“It was refreshing to meet others my age in the industry who I can relate to — people that are having similar experiences because we are the upcoming generation and face very niche obstacles,” says Helena Polites of Polites Florist in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, who was one of the 2022 attendees.

SAF turned to its Next Gen Committee to inspire this year’s educational content. More information about the supply chain, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, customer loyalty and leadership ranked as top priorities. As young leaders they also expressed their desire for education that will help them grow their leadership skills.

The 2023 schedule includes plenty of networking opportunities for attendees and suppliers, a lineup of expert presenters and brand new education sessions designed to motivate young floral pros to excel and gain a big picture understanding of the industry:

Leadership

How I Did It – Firsthand stories of courage and perseverance

Foundations for Building Healthy Work Relationships

Communicate Like A Pro

Industry Intel

From Conception to Customer: The Journey of Floral Hard Goods

Supplier Showcase with the newest floral product, hardgoods, technology and more

Choose to tour the Miami Airport importing facilities where flowers are inspected and distributed or tour behind the scenes at progressive retail flower shops

Sales and Marketing

Using In-Store Experiences to Drive Sales

5-Star Customer Experiences

AI Primer: Understanding the myriad of artificial intelligence tools

3 Social Media Workshops: Content Strategy, Planning and Posting; Video Filming and Editing; Influencers and Community Connections

To learn more and register for Next Gen LIVE! 2023 click here.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.