SecondFlor’s Premium Preserved Flowers Now Available to American Professionals

Transform Homes and Events with Long-Lasting Floral Beauty

SecondFlor.us is thrilled to continue its expansion into the US market, bringing American professional consumers the unparalleled convenience and enduring beauty of preserved flowers. SecondFlor’s preserved flowers offer florists, event planners, and interior designers a versatile and sustainable alternative — or complementary offer — to fresh blooms.

Why preserved flowers? These premium, eco-friendly flowers maintain their natural appearance for years, providing an elegant solution that saves time and reduces waste while elevating the aesthetic appeal of any project. In other words, you can use them pretty much like artificial flowers, but they are natural plants.

“The preserved flowers are the most vibrant and durable I’ve found.” – Jessica, Connecticut

SecondFlor offers an extensive variety of preserved flowers and foliage that cater to diverse design needs. Our collection includes exquisite hydrangeas, roses, moss and greenery, each available in an array of stunning colors and styles. These preserved blooms are perfect for creating timeless home decor, from elegant centerpieces to vibrant wall art. For weddings, our flowers add a touch of lasting beauty to bouquets, boutonnieres, and ceremonial arches.

SecondFlor is proud to offer the expertise of our exceptional sales team, dedicated to advising our clients on the perfect plant selections for any project. With a deep understanding of our natural products, our team is equipped to provide personalized recommendations that ensure optimal revenue growth and aesthetic appeal. Whether for residential, commercial, or landscape projects, our knowledgeable professionals are committed to helping clients achieve their vision with the best botanical choices.

At SecondFlor.us, we prioritize convenience for our professional customers with an intuitive 24/7 online ordering system designed to streamline your purchasing experience. Our platform features real-time stock updates, ensuring you have access to the latest product availability and can make informed decisions quickly. With just a few clicks, you can browse our extensive selection, place your order, and enjoy fast, reliable delivery directly to your business door. Our efficient logistics network guarantees prompt shipping, allowing you to focus on creating beautiful floral designs without worrying about supply delays.

“I absolutely love my products from SecondFlor. Easily the best experience purchasing supplies- beautiful products and super fast shipping.” – Alexandra, New Jersey

Visit SecondFlor.us to explore the products and create your account in a couple of minutes to see availability and prices.

Get assistance: https://www.secondflor.us/contact-us

Call directly our sales representatives: 786-322-6426

For Press inquiries, please write to marketing@secondflor.us.