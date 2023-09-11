Marketing flowers to Millennials can be challenging so find ways to appeal to their values and lifestyle with your floral marketing.

Full Article Below Source

BLOOMING STRATEGIES: 8 WAYS TO BOOST MILLENNIAL INTEREST IN FLORAL PRODUCTS

AUGUST 28, 2023 RIO ROSES FLORAL MARKETING STRATEGIES

Marketing flowers to Millennials can be challenging, particularly since they perceive them as traditional and more of a luxury purchase. However, Millennials are the largest generation in the United States, with plenty of spending power. So, how can you increase their interest in buying flowers? Here are eight ways to appeal to their values and lifestyle with your floral marketing.

1. Share Your Knowledge with Online Content

Because flowers are perceived to be expensive to this group, it’s vital to show the added value of flowers. Create a blog where you provide information about how to care for flowers, tips to make floral arrangements last longer, the meaning behind each flower, DIY guides, and socially conscious information (sustainable products, reduced chemical usage, etc.). This extra knowledge will add perceived value to your flowers and boost customer loyalty. Publishing content regularly is also a great way to move up the search engine rankings!

2. Tell Stories on Social Media

Engaging storytelling can help Millennials connect emotionally with your brand, so use platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest to create visually appealing stories. Showcase your floral products in various settings, from weddings to home décor. Add user-generated content to improve engagement and increase authenticity. And make sure to include behind-the-scenes videos that share your flower-sourcing process and show your arrangements coming to life.

3. Focus on Convenience

As Millennials are all about convenience, find ways to make buying flowers easy. Offer a user-friendly website and mobile app that allows them to browse, customize, and order flowers effortlessly. Add features like augmented reality that lets customers “see” how an arrangement will look in their living space. Provide an option to order online and pick up in-store — and perhaps offer same-day or next-day delivery to cater to their fast-paced lifestyles.

4. Customize and Personalize

Give Millennials a way to express themselves through your flowers, as they highly value individuality and uniqueness. Offer personalized arrangements that give them control over the types of flowers they use and the cost. Provide online tools they can use to create custom bouquets. And, of course, encourage them to share their creations on social media, as this will be fantastic word-of-mouth marketing.

5. Excel in Customer Support

Go above and beyond to engage on social media, particularly when it comes to customer support. Rapidly deal with any ordering error, help customers pick the right flowers for specific occasions, answer every question, and let customers voice their opinions on your products. By doing this, you’ll not only gain their loyalty and trust, but you’ll also learn ways you can improve your products and offerings to provide even more value.

6. Provide Value with Loyalty Programs and Subscriptions

Millennials are cost-conscious, so give them extra value on every purchase. Offer loyalty programs that reward repeat customers with discounts, exclusive access, or even free workshops. Also, create subscription services that are easy to use and cancel, which can overcome their price hesitation. These services will keep customers returning, particularly if you ensure your flowers are high-quality and reasonably priced.

7. Generate a Buzz on Social Media

As you’ve read, millennials are more skeptical of traditional advertising and are more likely to be influenced by word-of-mouth and social media. Use that to your advantage by maintaining a strong social media presence. Launch interactive contests, encouraging customers to share their most creative floral arrangements for a chance to win prizes. And don’t forget to use humor and creativity in your marketing, as this will increase engagement with Millennials.

8. Create Memorable Experiences

Millennials value experiences over products, particularly those that fit their lifestyle and preferences. Host workshops and classes where they can learn about flower arranging or plant care. If feasible, let them bring their own containers to tie into their desire for sustainability. Offer immersive pop-up events or flower truck tours so they can engage with your brand in fun and unique ways. These experiences not only drive sales but also build lasting brand loyalty.

We hope these tips have given you some ideas on how to market to the “flowers aren’t my thing” generation! With savvy marketing and your creative edge, you can create a loyal customer base and plenty of repeat business.