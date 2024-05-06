The 7th annual Alexandra Farms garden rose design contest is now open!

This contest welcomes floral designers worldwide to exhibit their finest creations using garden roses.

Alexandra Farms invites entries featuring garden roses in the categories of Wedding Work and Everyday Design, offering a platform for artists to flaunt their floral finesse and vie for coveted prizes.

Entries will be accepted now through August 11, 2024.

The 1st place winner in each category will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Alexandra Farms

to visit our fragrant, garden rose-filled greenhouses and the Colombian city of Bogotá.

The 2nd, 3rd and Readers’ Choice winners will receive free stems of garden roses and a cash prize.

Show us your best designs using garden roses in these two categories: Wedding Work and Everyday Design Click here for full details. Click here to register for the contest.

We can’t wait to see your work!

Garden roses by Alexandra Farms

Design by Amanda Rodgers

