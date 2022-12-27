Advertisement

The Innovation Behind The Sun Valley Group’s Patented Winter Spirit ILEX

Posted by | Dec 27, 2022 |

The Innovation Behind The Sun Valley Group’s Patented Winter Spirit ILEX

Some plants are easier to breed than others. However, it takes a long time to breed ilex verticillata — commonly called winterberry. In 2006, Lane DeVries started working with some Ilex test plants, which he had planted on a plot of land in a beautiful location — on the inside of a bend on the nationally designated Wild and Scenic Trinity River in Northern California. This microclimate provides a perfect spot to grow ilex, Cotinus, rose hips and other botanicals. Sun Valley has gone through the extensive process of patenting their exclusive ilex varieties. Available now, is the particularly impressive: Winter Spirit. Known for its hard, vibrant red berries positioned close to the stem in a tight, dense formation. Winter Spirit is a stand-out, with nearly three times greater stems per plant, many more than its closest rival, even within the Sun Valley ilex collection.

Full Article Below Source

The Innovation Behind The Sun Valley Group’s Patented Winter Spirit ILEX

The Sun Valley Group Floral December 20, 2022

Some plants are easier to breed than others. However, it takes a long time to breed ilex verticillata — commonly called winterberry.

In 2006, Lane DeVries started working with some Ilex test plants, which he had planted on a plot of land in a beautiful location — on the inside of a bend on the nationally designated Wild and Scenic Trinity River in Northern California. This microclimate provides a perfect spot to grow ilex, Cotinus, rose hips and other botanicals.

DeVries ranked each individual plant using a 30-point scale based on the positioning of the berries on the stem, the saturation of color, the size and number of berries, and stem length. He took cuttings from 20 of the outstanding performers and these were repropagated and replanted —this process created identical genetic copies of the strongest plants. Then, he planted, tested, replanted and retested, creating ilex plants with the most desirable traits, such as berries that occupy the entire lateral, requiring virtually no pruning. This entire process requires continual improvement —Choosing the best genes to carry forward each year for the last 16 years.

Next, DeVries took the best selections and let the bees do their work cross-pollinating the flowers and creating unique new strains of ilex. He had the fields diagrammed like a stadium, each plant in an assigned section, row and seat so that it could be closely tracked and monitored. This systematic undertaking was — and is — a labor of love for DeVries.

Sun Valley has gone through the extensive process of patenting their exclusive ilex varieties. Available now, is the particularly impressive: Winter Spirit. Known for its hard, vibrant red berries positioned close to the stem in a tight, dense formation. Winter Spirit is a stand-out, with nearly 3 times greater stems per plant, many more than its closest rival, even within the Sun Valley ilex collection.

“Consumers are looking for new varieties and new items in the floral department; as flower farmers, we need to be very cognizant of this and actively work to fulfill the need. Our ilex varieties achieve this goal,” said DeVries. “These varieties out-perform existing varieties, with better yield, better berry density, and longer holding capacity of the berries.” – Lane DeVries, President and CEO.

About The Author

FR Team

Related Posts

The 50 State Flower Garden Project

The 50 State Flower Garden Project

May 29, 2022

How Sustainable Practices Helps Popularize Westerlay Orchids

How Sustainable Practices Helps Popularize Westerlay Orchids

October 16, 2022

The first lady’s luncheon showcases certified American grown farms

The first lady’s luncheon showcases certified American grown farms

October 24, 2022

Red Twig Farm Focuses on Quality vs. Quantity

Red Twig Farm Focuses on Quality vs. Quantity

July 11, 2022

Florists' Review Subscribe
FTD

florists_review

1,318

florists_review

View

Dec 20

Open
Holiday Flower L O V E 🌹 Made by our friends at @flowerpowerdaily_ The holidays are the most beautiful time of year, but can also be challenging. Please remember to celebrate with care. . . . . . #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #flowersmeaning #holidays #sendflowers #christmas #newyears #wintersolstice #hannukah #chanukah #channukah #seasonsgreetings #yule #flowerssayitbest #iloveyou #grief #welcomechange #silverlinings

Holiday Flower L O V E 🌹
Made by our friends at @flowerpowerdaily_
The holidays are the most beautiful time of year, but can also be challenging. Please remember to celebrate with care.
.
.
.
.
.
#mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #flowersmeaning #holidays #sendflowers #christmas #newyears #wintersolstice #hannukah #chanukah #channukah #seasonsgreetings #yule #flowerssayitbest #iloveyou #grief #welcomechange #silverlinings ...

florists_review

View

Dec 19

Open
New Tutorial: From the pages of Florists' Review, read our latest issue for full supply list and step by step instructions to recreate this "Dynamic New Convention Design" by Mike Hollenbeck, AIFD, CFD . . . . . #oasisfloralproducts #greenanthurium #anthurium #bluerose #rosas #floristsreview #flowertalk #tutorial #florists #flowershop #delphinium #blueflowers #newconvention #floraldesign #purpleandgreen #purpleflowers #eventflowers

New Tutorial: From the pages of Florists' Review, read our latest issue for full supply list and step by step instructions to recreate this "Dynamic New Convention Design" by Mike Hollenbeck, AIFD, CFD
.
.
.
.
.
#oasisfloralproducts #greenanthurium #anthurium #bluerose #rosas #floristsreview #flowertalk #tutorial #florists #flowershop #delphinium #blueflowers #newconvention #floraldesign #purpleandgreen #purpleflowers #eventflowers ...

florists_review

View

Dec 16

Open
From the pages of Florists' Review Magazine, check out this fun to try at home succulent & dried flower cuff tutorial! Design by Toni Sicola @succulentsforhire of Moab, Utah USA About the design process Toni shared "I love creating wearables with succulents because they can withstand so much..." Full step by step tutorial available in the November 2022 issue of Florists' Review Magazine digital and print editions . . . . . #jewelrymaking #giftidea #corsage #winterball #promflowers #wearableart #succulentsforhire #utahflorist #succulents #succulent #botanicalcouture #wearableflowers #driedflowers #bracelets #braceletmaking #cuffbracelet #utahartist

From the pages of Florists' Review Magazine, check out this fun to try at home succulent & dried flower cuff tutorial!

Design by Toni Sicola @succulentsforhire
of Moab, Utah USA

About the design process Toni shared "I love creating wearables with succulents because they can withstand so much..." Full step by step tutorial available in the November 2022 issue of Florists' Review Magazine digital and print editions
.
.
.
.
.
#jewelrymaking #giftidea #corsage #winterball #promflowers #wearableart #succulentsforhire #utahflorist #succulents #succulent #botanicalcouture #wearableflowers #driedflowers #bracelets #braceletmaking #cuffbracelet #utahartist ...

florists_review

View

Dec 12

Open
Today we are celebrating the #cuetlaxochitl (said: kwet-la-sho-she) commonly known as the Poinsettia or Christmas star ⭐ these beautiful flowers are one of Americas most profitable house plants but did you know they can also make beautiful cut flowers? Which of these festive floral designs inspires you? In order: 1) Planter arrangement by @ninaterrazofloristeria 2) Bridal bouquet by @amazingflowersphoenix 3) Happy face vase by @galeriebotanica 4) table centerpiece by @thechristmasstar 5) ikebana by @37momoko 6) rose vase arrangement by @danieljameskeys 7) citrus seat by @brierandivy 8) topiary by @floralacademy.pl 9) crown by @florecita.atx Share your seasonal creations with us for a chance to appear in Florists' Review Magazine & socials ♥️ . . . . . #poinsettia #poinsettias #christmasflowers #wintertime #holidaydecor #christmas #floristsreview #poinsettiabouquet #poinsettiawreath #christmaswreath #tropicalflowers #houseplants #pottedplants #flowercare

Today we are celebrating the #cuetlaxochitl (said: kwet-la-sho-she) commonly known as the Poinsettia or Christmas star ⭐ these beautiful flowers are one of Americas most profitable house plants but did you know they can also make beautiful cut flowers?

Which of these festive floral designs inspires you?
In order:
1) Planter arrangement by @ninaterrazofloristeria
2) Bridal bouquet by @amazingflowersphoenix
3) Happy face vase by @galeriebotanica
4) table centerpiece by @thechristmasstar
5) ikebana by @37momoko
6) rose vase arrangement by @danieljameskeys
7) citrus seat by @brierandivy
8) topiary by @floralacademy.pl
9) crown by @florecita.atx

Share your seasonal creations with us for a chance to appear in Florists' Review Magazine & socials ♥️
.
.
.
.
.
#poinsettia #poinsettias #christmasflowers #wintertime #holidaydecor #christmas #floristsreview #poinsettiabouquet #poinsettiawreath #christmaswreath #tropicalflowers #houseplants #pottedplants #flowercare ...

door dash

Categories

Florists' Review Subscribe Newsletter

florists' review

For all the latest industry news, contest announcements, new product introductions and much more join our weekly newsletter club.

Your information is safe with us! We do not sell or trade our customer’s data with third parties.