According to the organization, Royal FloraHolland, 600 exhibitors will be presenting their products and services, and over 20,000 visitors are expected to come to Aalsmeer this week. IFTF (International Floriculture Trade Fair) is also taking place from the 8th to 10th of November.

Full Article Below Source

November 7-9 in Aalsmeer:

Trade Fair Aalsmeer starts on a Tuesday, a day earlier than other years

The three-day ornamental plant and flower show, Trade FairAalsmeer, will start a day earlier this year, from November 7-9. According to the organization, Royal FloraHolland, 600 exhibitors will be presenting their products and services, and over 20,000 visitors are expected to come.

Most visitors are from Europe (around 95%), but they also welcome guests from the Middle East, Africa, the US, and East Asia. Exhibitors are presenting their products and services on a total area of more than 26,000 m2.

Greenovation Award 2023

Royal FloraHolland encourages innovation and sustainability and has therefore created the Greenovation Award. This year, six of the submitted products and concepts have been nominated by the professional jury. Which sustainable innovation do you think deserves the Greenovation Award 2023? Click here to view the nominations.

For more information:

Royal Flora Holland

Tel.: 088 789 89 89

www.royalfloraholland.com

Publication date: Mon 23 Oct 2023

For years, the Trade Fair Aalsmeer has been experienced as a networking and inspiration event in the field of floriculture that you must attend. The event offers great opportunities to make new contacts, catch up and do business.