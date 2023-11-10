With winter in mind, Dutch master florist Hanneke Frankema has created a collection of six fashionable flower arrangements, referring to the customs and occasions typical of this time of year, i.e., Christmas and New Year.

The season sets the tone. Winter arrangements from Hanneke Frankema

With winter 2023 in mind, Dutch master florist Hanneke Frankema has created a collection of six fashionable flower arrangements, referring to the customs and occasions typical of this time of year, i.e., Christmas and New Year. Hanneke’s idea was for flowers to accompany people in each of these situations. Her arrangements with Cymbidium as the main character are real works of art, raising the profile of every event.

Arrangement No. 1

The first arrangement was made to be displayed on a door or wall. Reminiscent of flames, yellow Cymbidium flowers, bromeliads, and decorative fruits placed in vials are incorporated into metal hoops. This arrangement will bring a festive atmosphere to any interior.

Arrangement No. 2

Hanneke designed these arrangements in such a way that they could serve as stylized Christmas trees during Christmas. Cymbidium stems densely covered with colorful flowers were combined with gloriose, bromeliad, alocasia leaves, and echinacea.

Arrangement No. 3

In this version, Hanneke gave the branches with colorful Cymbidium flowers a fan shape. Small pine cones and gold baubles add a festive touch to the arrangement. The shape of the fan is repeated by silver ginkgo leaves. This charming Christmas arrangement can be displayed on a window sill, a chest of drawers, or on a fireplace mantel.

Arrangement No. 4

Christmas is a great opportunity to meet around the table. Christmas Eve dinner requires not only delicious dishes but also a sophisticated setting, preferably floral. Hanneke proposes this arrangement in which she combined colorful Cymbidium flowers with snowflake fruits. The whole thing was displayed on a golden, richly carved base.

Arrangement No. 5

Another arrangement proposal was also intended by Hanneke as a decoration for a Christmas table, although, of course, it can also decorate another piece of furniture, for example, a coffee table. The richness of colors and abundance of Cymbidium flowers, combined with crespedia and gloriosa, are emphasized by a silver, “frosted” vase.

Arrangement No. 6

A simple yet extremely effective composition consisting of many individual Cymbidium stems placed in glass vials and on metal pedestals decorated with a motif of silver ginkgo leaves. It is a very modern form, reminiscent of stylized Christmas trees. This way of presenting flowers makes their beauty visible in all its glory.





Publication date: Wed 8 Nov 2023