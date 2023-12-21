Education, inspiration, rejuvenation, relationship and connection building, exotic locales—national and international conventions and trade shows in 2024 offer something for everyone in the flower industry.

The floral industry is blessed in many ways, and one of those is having such a wealth of phenomenal opportunities to learn, network, socialize, be inspired, get rejuvenated and travel, by way of the myriad conventions, conferences, expositions and trade shows that are produced annually and bienially. Here are our top 50 picks of world-class national and international events to consider attending in 2024, most of which provide a combination of all the aforementioned opportunities. Regardless of one’s current interests, goals, and career status and position, our industry offers something for everyone. Plan now to attend at least one of these in the coming year; doing so will, most likely, change both your business and personal lives for the better—and forever.

Tropical Plant Int’l. Expo (TPIE)

Jan. 17-19

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

tpie.org

If you’re looking for a plant show to attend, the “Tropical Plant International Expo” (TPIE) is the trade event in the U.S. showcasing the latest trends in foliage, flowering and tropical houseplants. The TPIE trade show comprises 185,000 square feet of live plants, creating an “indoor garden” of showstopping displays. Events include 16 education workshops and the “TPIE Road Show,” a tour of five of Florida’s top foliage plant production operations.

IPM Essen Int’l. Horticultural Trade Fair

Jan. 23-26

Essen, Germany

ipm-essen.de/world-trade-fair

This international trade fair for plants is the world’s leading trade fair for horticulture. It is the only specialist trade fair to cover the entire value chain of plants, including production, technology, floristry, garden features and the point of sale. It offers attendees a comprehensive market overview and many multifaceted novelties, including the newest botanical displays, innovative technology and trendy floristry.

SAF Next Gen Live! 2024

Feb. 25-27

San Diego, Calif.

safnow.org/events-education/next-gen-live

“SAF Next Gen Live!” was created to engage floral professionals 45 years of age and younger by exposing them to various facets of the industry and enabling them to develop leadership skills and network with peers. During this event, presented by the Society of American Florists, participants—including retailers, wholesalers, importers, growers, breeders and manufacturers—will tour flower farms and progressive flower shops, network, and attend education sessions tailored for their generation by their generation.

IFPA “The Floral Conference – Anaheim”

Feb. 27

Anaheim, Calif.

freshproduce.com/events

Hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), “The Floral Conference—Miami” is a marketing- and consumer-focused conference that will provide floral professionals with opportunities to network across the supply chain and discuss the latest consumer and industry trends as well as how to bolster sagging summer sales and grow nonholiday sales year-round.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show 2024

March 2-10

Philadelphia, Pa.

phsonline.org/the-flower-show

The “PHS Philadelphia Flower Show” is both the nation’s largest and the world’s longest-running horticultural event, featuring stunning displays by premier floral and landscape designers from around the globe. Started 195 years ago by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the show hosts acres of garden displays, esteemed competitions in horticulture and artistic flower arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events and the “Philadelphia Flower Show Marketplace.”

WF&FSA Floral Distribution Conference

March 3-6

Miami, Fla.

wffsa.org

Hosted annually by the Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WF&FSA), the “Floral Distribution Conference” features the latest innovations in the floriculture industry—new varieties of cut flowers and foliages, the hottest floral accessories and supplies, and the most current technologies—and attendees can also establish new and long-lasting supplier connections. Events include open-forum discussions of current important topics including labor, staffing, transportation, logistics and technology, to name a few; the “Leland T. Kintzele (LTK) Award Ceremony”; and plenty of networking opportunities including a dedicated breakfast, lunch, evening party and “VIP Reception.” Retailers are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Tulip Festival Amsterdam

March 21-May 12

Amsterdam, Netherlands

tulipfestivalamsterdam.com

“Tulip Festival” is a showcase tour of blooming tulips at 85 locations throughout Amsterdam, including public areas of the city, the tulip gardens at Keukenhof, the gardens of the city’s museums and hotels, notable buildings in the city center and various districts of Amsterdam, and the outdoor tulip fields of flower farms outside of Amsterdam. On April 20, don’t miss the 77th “Flower Parade” (Bloemencorso Bollenstreek)—the Netherlands’ equivalent of the “Rose Parade.” All displays in public areas are free to enjoy while tickets are required for admission to some museum gardens and other events.

SAF Congressional Action Days

March 18-19

Washington, D.C. and Arlington, Va.

safnow.org/events-education/congressional-action-days

At the Society of American Florists “Congressional Action Days,” flower-industry professionals walk the halls of Congress, talking face-to-face with legislators, sharing priorities and lobbying for various issues affecting our industry, including agricultural labor reform and duty-free flowers. They also get a rare up-close and personal look at the nation’s capital and the inner workings of government. During this year’s event, Farm Bill renewal negotiations will likely be front and center on Capitol Hill and will be at the top of the list of SAF’s legislative asks.

IFPA “Women’s Fresh Perspectives Conference”

April 7-9

Orlando, Fla.

freshproduce.com/events

The “Women’s Fresh Perspectives Conference,” presented by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), exists to cultivate women’s potential and to be the catalyst for a vibrant global produce and floral industry through the leadership, development and participation of women. Women benefit from more effective leadership training that is informed by, shaped by and focused on women’s perspectives—training developed through a “gender lens.”

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

May 21-25

London, England

rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show

Perhaps the most famous flower show on Earth, the inimitable “RHS Chelsea Flower Show,” produced by The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), features showstopping horticulture and garden designs, glorious floral displays, peerless exhibitors and exclusive shopping. It’s definitely a bucket-list experience.

Floriexpo

June 5-7

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

floriexpo.com

“Floriexpo”—formerly known as the International Floriculture Expo—is a business-to-business flower industry trade show focused on connecting flower industry suppliers with high-volume buyers (both mass market operations and independent retail flower businesses) as well as providing the entire industry with world-class education, hands-on learning and unparalleled networking opportunities. Product categories represented include fresh cut flower and foliages, blooming and foliage plants, containers, plush, balloons, care and handling, technology and everything in between. Special events include a “Flower Naming Ceremony,” honoring an industry icon, and the “Iron Designer Competition.”

Slow Flowers Summit

June 23-25

Banff, Alberta, Canada

slowflowerssummit.com

Created by Debra Prinzing, PFCI, founder of the Slow Flowers Society, “Slow Flowers Summit” is a conference for creative professionals, thought leaders and pioneering voices in the progressive Slow Flowers community. Designed to stimulate curiosity, examine conventional assumptions, and explore conscious and ethical practices in the floral industry, both speakers and attendees will share progressive ideas, connections and inspiration during two days during American Flowers Week.

AIFD 2024 National Symposium – “Emerge”

July 2-6

Orlando, Fla.

aifd.org/2024-symposium

Hosted annually by the American Institute of Floral Designers, the “AIFD National Symposium” is one of the premier floral design and education events in the world, featuring world-class designers and educators. In addition to spectacular “Main Stage” floral design programs, attendees can take advantage of business and marketing seminars and interactive hands-on workshops. Other events include a “Student Design Competition”; a “Professional Floral Design Evaluation (PFDE)” session, for floral designers wanting to achieve AIFD (Accredited in Floral Design) and CFD (Certified Floral Designer) credentials; awards and induction ceremonies; and a glamorous final-night gala.

Cultivate’24

July 13-16

Columbus, Ohio

cultivateevent.org

American Hort’s “Cultivate’24” is a premier event for the entire green industry, including greenhouse and nursery growers, florists and other retailers, distributors, interior and exterior landscapers, students, educators, researchers and manufacturers. The event offers opportunities to thousands of industry professionals from all 50 states and more than 40 countries to grow their businesses, learn best practices, build networks and foster business connections, and discover the latest industry trends. Events include more than 160 educational seminars, half- and full-day hands-on workshops, and industry production tours.

SAF Miami 2024 Annual Convention and Sylvia Cup Design Competition

Aug. 6-9

Aventura, Fla.

safnow.org/events-education/annual-convention

safnow.org/events-education/sylvia-cup-design-competition

The Society of American Florists’ 139th annual convention in 2024 will take place a month earlier than usual in 2024—August, instead of September. The date was shifted to early August in response to feedback that September is a busy time of year with weddings and back-to-school. The convention will feature more than two dozen education sessions, the 55th-annual “Sylvia Cup Design Competition,” the “Outstanding Varieties Competition,” a “Supplier Expo,” and countless opportunities to network—all in the beautiful Miami area, the importing hub of the U.S. floral industry.

Gateway to the Americas Cup

Sept. 1-5

Panama City, Panama

gatewaytotheamericascup.com

The “Gateway to the Americas Cup” is a world-class floral design competition founded in 1996 by Gus and Deborah De La Flor AIFD, CFD, PFCI. This event will also feature floral design presentations by world-renowned floral artists, hands-on workshops and a vendor showcase. During the competition, each floral designer will represent his or her country by completing five design tasks, each covering a different category of floral design. Some countries have preliminary competitions while others select qualified individuals to represent their nations. The final lineup of competitors and design categories will be released in the spring of 2024, so check the website regularly for the latest information.

Fun ’N Sun Floral Convention 2024

Sept. 4-7

Carlsbad, Calif.

cafgs.org/fns2024

The biennial “Fun ’N Sun Floral Convention”—this year, at the newly renovated Omni La Costa Resort & Spa—provides professionals from all segments of the flower industry with a casual and relaxing environment in which to meet with flower farmers, friends and colleagues and to attend educational programs and networking cocktail parties, luncheons and dinners. Special events include the “Flower Fair,” “Grower Tour” and “Fun ’N Sun Golf Tournament.” There will be things for entire families to do, such as enjoying in the resort’s eight swimming pools, beautiful gardens and lush landscape; booking an appointment at The Spa at La Costa; shopping at Carlsbad’s premier shopping centers; and visiting the nearby Legoland California Resort. One need not be a member of the host organization—CalFlowers, the California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers—to attend.

Fleuramour 2024

Late September; dates TBA

Rijkhoven, Belgium

en.fleuramour.be

Far away in Belgium, at the 18th-century castle of Alden Biesen, hundreds of the world’s most impressive floral designers—with name and fame—come together to create hundreds of spectacular, magical floral installations for the truly international design showcase known as “Fleuramour.” There will also be a flower fashion show, featuring wearable floral art; floral design demonstrations and workshops; live music; and the unique Fleuramour Pop-Up Market. It’s an event of a lifetime.

Expo Flor Ecuador 2024 and AGRIFLOR 2024

Late September or early October; dates TBA

Quito, Ecuador

florecuador.com

agriflor.com

Hosted by the Ecuadorian National Association of Flower Producers and Exporters (Expoflores), “Expo Flor Ecuador” is a biennial international floriculture and horticulture trade fair highlighting the Ecuadorian flower sector. Running concurrently with “AGRIFLOR,” the exhibitions are open to professionals in all segments for the flower industry, including retailers, and provide a platform to exchange ideas, explore new trends, and build relationships with attendees and vendors from around the globe. Attendees will have opportunities to network with industry leaders, discover the latest innovations in the floriculture and horticulture industries, and gain valuable insights into the current state of the industry. A variety of education programs and interactive experiences will provide an engaging learning experience for all who attend.

IFPA “The Global Produce & Floral Show”

October; dates and location TBA

freshproduce.com/events

Meet the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain, make new and lasting connections, and reconnect with peers at the International Fresh Produce Association’s “The Global Fresh Produce & Floral Show.” Attendees will gain insights from high-caliber speakers on wide-ranging topics, peers, and industry changemakers while experiencing technology, innovation, products and services that can advance their businesses and help solve their problems.

Trade Fair Aalsmeer 2024

Nov. 5-7

Aalsmeer, Netherlands

tradefairaalsmeer.royalfloraholland.com/en

Royal FloraHolland’s “Trade Fair Aalsmeer” is a world-class networking and inspiration event for everyone in the floriculture industry—one that all florists and floral designers should attend at least once. This event showcases the “world’s largest” display of cut flowers and blooming and foliage plants and offers great opportunities to make new contacts, catch up and do business. Royal FloraHolland also hosts a “Winter Fair” (Jan. 10-11), a “Spring Fair” (April 10-11), and an “Autumn Fair” (Sept. 4-5). While in the Netherlands for this event, make plans to also visit “IFTF – International Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair,” Nov. 6-8, in nearby Vijfhuisen (hppexhibitions.com/iftf)—two spectacular events in one trip!

IFTF – International Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair

Nov. 6-8

Vijfhuisen, Netherlands

hppexhibitions.com/iftf

“IFTF—International Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair” is one of the world’s largest flower trade fairs serving trade professionals in all segments of the floriculture and horticulture industries, including the world’s most important breeders, propagators, importers, wholesalers and retailers. Attendees will discover new products, tools and supplies from hundreds of exhibiting companies from more than 100 countries, as well as ideas for increasing sales, exciting and satisfying customers, streamlining processes, and more. While in the Netherlands for this event, make plans to also visit “Trade Fair Aalsmeer,” Nov. 5-7 (tradefairaalsmeer.royalfloraholland.com/en)—two spectacular events in one trip!

ASCFG 2024 Conference

Early November; dates and location TBA

ascfg.org

Hosted by the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers, the “ASCFG 2024 Conference” will feature three full days of floral design and business sessions, a trade show exhibiting the latest and greatest specialty cut flower types and varieties from North American flower growers, and tours of flower farms.

Certified American Grown “Field to Vase Dinner Tours”

Various dates and locations TBA

americangrownflowers.org/field-to-vase

If you’re looking for a magical experience you’ll never forget, join this year’s chosen group of American flower farmers in their fields for “Field to Vase Dinners”—intimate, casually elegant alfresco gatherings that feature seasonal, local and sustainable American Grown Flowers and Foliages, beautifully arranged by top U.S. floral designers. Attendees will enjoy a gourmet repast of locally grown foods, expertly prepared by celebrated farm-to-table chefs and accompanied by sumptuous local wines and refreshing local brews. Each artisan-style dinner is held at a unique, breathtaking venue—an American flower farm.

Fleurs de Villes

Various dates and locations

fleursdevilles.com

Showcasing the artistry and products of top local florists and floral designers, growers, and nurseries in each city visited, “Fleurs de Villes” (flowers of the cities) public events feature magnificent, over-the-top flower displays in cooperation with leading sponsor brands, local and national media, and community-based groups. Themes include “Voyage”—floral journeys of discovery to destinations around the world; “Noël”— floral celebrations of the holiday season; “Femmes”—floral celebrations of remarkable women; “Rosé”—floral celebrations supporting breast cancer research; and “Pride”—floral celebrations of joy and inclusion. Dates and locations in 2024 include:

• Jan. 11-17—Winnipeg, Man., Canada

• March 1-10—Bal Harbour (Miami), Fla.

• March 20-24—Dallas, Texas

• April 17-21—Québec City, Que., Canada

• April 24-28—Costa Mesa, Calif.

• May 1-5—Chicago, Ill.

• May 8-12—Toronto, Ont., Canada

• May 27-June 2—Montreal, Que., Canada

• May 31-June 12—Edinburgh Scotland

• June 21-July 1—Vancouver, B.C., Canada

• June 26-July 1—Seattle, Wash.—Pride”

• July 31-Aug. 4—Vancouver, B.C., Canada—“Pride”

• Aug. 9-18—Sydney, Australia

• Oct. 4-13—New York, N.Y.

• Oct. 31-Nov 4—Boston, Mass.

• Nov. 13-17—Scottsdale, Ariz.

• Dec. 6-15—Seattle, Wash.—“Noël”

• Dec. 11-15— Toronto, Ont., Canada—“Noël”

• Dec. 13-22— Vancouver, B.C., Canada—“Noël”

Balloon Conventions in 2024

The balloon industry hosts some spectacular conventions, loaded with business, marketing and design seminars and workshops—and design competitions, as well. If you create balloon sculptures as a part of your business—or even if you sell just balloon bouquets—put at least one of these events on your to-do list in 2024.

Float Balloon Convention

The Florida Super Jam 2024

Jan. 10-13

(pre- and post-convention events on Jan. 9 and 14-15)

Orlando, Fla.

thefloridasuperjam.com

Twist & Shout 2024 Balloon Convention

Feb. 28-March 3

Rosemont (Chicago), Ill.

balloonconvention.com

FLOAT 2024

March 10-14

(pre-convention events on March 8-9)

Lombard (Chicago), Ill.

floatconvention.com

Balloon Arts Convention Italy 2024 (BACI)

March; dates TBA

Milan, Italy

bacitaly.com

World Balloon Convention

July; dates and location TBA

worldballoonconvention.qualatex.com

Bling Bling Jam 2024 Balloon Convention

July 14-18

Las Vegas, Nev.

blingblingjam.com/home.html

Balloon Boss Summit 2024

Early November; dates TBA

Lake Buena Vista, Fla

ballooncoach.com/balloon-boss-summit