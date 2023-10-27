By Nita Robertson AIFD, CFD

Flowers of Colombia is hosting a free event in Miami on the 7th of November at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Florists as well as event and wedding planners are invited to a free show presented by Flowers of Colombia. They have two fabulous designers lined up for this event, Tanus Saab from Brazil and Juan Carlos Semidey from Venezuela.

The show has 2 parts:

Workshop to make your own flower arrangement.

Design show with Brazilian florist, Tanus Saab who will teach some new and cool techniques.

If you are in the Miami area be sure to Register Today! Get more information here.