Danziger open days to focus on fashion

Danziger’s Chrysanthemum Open Days 2023 will be all about fashion, with an atmosphere that promises to be nothing short of creative and inspiring. The annual event will be held in Vereda Pontezuela, Colombia, from August 28 to September 1.

“Danziger’s Chrysanthemum Open Days 2023 will be all about fashion, with an atmosphere that promises to be nothing short of creative and inspiring”, the Israeli breeding company says. The annual event will be held in Vereda Pontezuela, Colombia, from August 28 to September 1. Danziger is inviting growers, wholesalers, florists, and floral designers to take part in this exquisite event. During the event, the breeder will present their flower collections for the next season, including the Timeless Collection for the first time. A white collection made and designed with classic varieties, unchanged by time, trend, or place.

The collection is led by three winning white daisies varieties: Spectra™, Amore™ Nival & Frescolita™. During the event, the company would display more than 150 Chrysanthemum varieties, more than 60 novelties, and more than 180 varieties of 19 diversification crops, including Paintball™ Craspedia, Golden Glory™ Solidago, Limonium, Sunflower, Aster, Skyler™ Veronica, Green Dragon™ and even a sneak peek for some soon to come varieties. “This year, we are “talking fashion.” “This is why our visitors are welcome to join us as we walk the runway and immerse ourselves in the world of floral fashion,” said Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO at Danziger. “We are sure they will be captivated by our gorgeous Timeless Collection of white daisies, as well as our other innovative “Haute Couture” collections. This is their chance to be part of the selection process for our upcoming collections, which will shape the trends of the coming year,” he added.

Spectra

“This white daisy features a green center adorned with multi petals, delivering a mesmerizing display of nature’s artistry. With over 7 flowers per stem and a swift 53-day cycle, “Spectra” outshines the rest in both appearance and farm performance. It has exceptional resilience during shipping and handling while boasting a remarkable vase life of 19 days by air and 16 days by sea. Add to that its versatility for tinting, and “Spectra” becomes a spectacular choice for creating stunning floral arrangements.”

Amor Nival

“A white flower with a fresh green center, uniformed flowering, and over 7 flowers per stem. Its strong stems, green foliage throughout its +20 days vase life, and cold tolerance make it truly exceptional. With the ability to be tinted and remarkable white rust tolerance, “Amor Nival” offers endless creative possibilities.”

The Romancero Collection

“Discover the magic of Romancero™, a captivating series of flowers that embodies timeless romance and exquisite elegance. With a vintage color palette that exudes sophistication, these blooms are perfect for adding a touch of chic allure to any occasion. The collection includes three varieties: Romancero, Romancero pink, and Romancero amber. With their enchanting shades of peach, pink, and light yellow, the possibilities for creating breathtaking floral arrangements are endless. Versatile and stunning, they can be used as sprays or disbudded, allowing you to unleash your creativity in every design.”

Publication date: Wed 9 Aug 2023