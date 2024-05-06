Euroflora 2025 returns to the heart of the city of Genoa showcasing an enchanting exhibition dedicated to flowers and plants. Innovation and creativity in landscape architecture and design will take center stage at the Show. The event will feature a themed competition open to landscape architects, designers, architects, agronomists, naturalists, engineers, garden designers, and gardeners from around the world.

EUROFLORA 2025 LAUNCHES ITS DESIGNER COMPETITION

Innovation and creativity in landscape architecture and design will be in the limelight at the Show, with a theme competition targeted at landscape architects and designers, architects, agronomists, naturalists, engineers, garden designers, and gardeners of all nationalities.

The number of available exhibition areas has been doubled compared to the previous edition, and 20 projects are going to be selected – 10 among under-30 and 10 among over-30 participants.

The Call for Projects is now online on www.euroflora.genova.it. During the last few editions of Euroflora, the designer competition was a precious stage for creative avant-guards and the most innovative landscaping solutions.

The organizers – Porto Antico di Genova Spa – are aiming to shortlist pleasing and sustainable landscaping projects representing the Show’s overarching theme, Rebirth, by exploring the relationship between art and landscape, which is the topic at the very heart of the project by architect Matteo Fraschini, Urges – Gruppo Valagussa.

Thanks to the larger exhibition areas Euroflora can now rely on in Genoa’s new Eastern Waterfront, the number of projects taking part in the competition has also been doubled: there will be twenty overall – ten in the Over-30 and ten in the Under-30 categories. All of them will have to provide an original and unprecedented perspective on the topic of design and artistic processes. The designers will be asked to express their creativity starting from soil meant as a tactile surface moulded into a memorable shape while also applying the principles of environmental sustainability, water and energy saving, and the fight against climate change.

Registration forms are to be sent by 30 June 2024, while the deadline for project submission is 30 September. The best projects will be selected to be exhibited at Euroflora (Genoa, 24 April-4 May 2025) by an Evaluation Commission comprising the Show’s Designer, architect Matteo Fraschini; landscape architect Caterina Tamagno, representing Porto Antico; and representatives of the various institutions under whose aegis the event is being held: Angela Gambardella, architect, representing the Register of Space Planning, Landscape, and Conservation Architects of the Province of Genoa; Giovanni Sanguineti, forester, President of the Liguria Regional Register of Agronomists and Foresters; and Anna Sessarego, landscape architect, President of the Liguria section of AIAPP (Associazione Italiana di Architettura del Paesaggio – Italian Landscape Architecture Association).

A maximum of twenty exhibition areas will be assigned, each measuring approximately 50 square metres. A Jury of experts – other than those making up the Evaluation Commission – will then assess the participating projects on the eve of the Show’s opening, 23 April 2025 – the day when, traditionally, the juries of all Euroflora competitions evaluate the various displays and make their decisions.

The total prize fund is €20,000. The first three projects in each category will be awarded.

The Call for Projects can now be downloaded in the Competitions section of website www.euroflora.genova.it.

Any requests for clarifications may be submitted to concorsi@euroflora.genova.it

