Chicago, Ill. – FTD is proud to announce that Chris Alderete of The Rose Boutique in San Antonio, TX, is the 2026 recipient of the John A. Valentine Founder Award. Named for FTD founder John A. Valentine, the award honors outstanding achievement in the floral industry and meaningful civic and charitable service.

The award honors Chris’s commitment to excellence, exceptional customer service, and dedication to serving her community. From continuing the legacy of a beloved local flower shop and supporting churches and senior citizens through floral programs to her leadership as Port San Antonio’s Board Chair, Chris exemplifies the integrity, perseverance, and community spirit that this award celebrates.

Chris Alderete

After a distinguished 38-year career in health care, Chris embraced a new chapter in the floral industry when a longtime friend asked her to take over their flower shop. Recognizing the opportunity to preserve a respected local business, she accepted the challenge and has carried on its tradition of exceptional quality and service.

In recognition of her extensive advocacy and leadership, Chris received The Advocacy Award from the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2022. The award honored her longstanding commitment to advancing the San Antonio community through advocacy, economic development, health care, education, and support for underserved families.

Her leadership has also included serving as Chairwoman of San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries, where she helped establish a transitional shelter for families, and collaborating with the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame to provide student scholarships through a partnership with the San Antonio Independent School District. These efforts reflect the same commitment to service and opportunity she brings to her floral business.

FTD Founder John A. Valentine

As part of the award, Chris will receive a personalized day at her shop with FTD Education Consultant J. Keith White AIFD. Keith will assist with merchandising, floral design training, or other business-enhancement opportunities.

“Chris Alderete exemplifies the creativity, leadership, and commitment to community that make FTD Florists such an important part of the floral industry,” said Wendy McGoff, Vice President of Florist Sales. “Through her dedication to her customers, her profession, and the San Antonio community, Chris has made a lasting impact and is truly deserving of the John A. Valentine Founder Award.”

Founded in 1910 by John A. Valentine, FTD continues to honor the dedication, professionalism, and excellence of independent florists.

About FTD

FTD has helped people connect through flowers since 1910. As one of the world’s most recognized floral networks, FTD provides florists with innovative technology, quality products, educational resources, and business solutions that help independent florists thrive.