Michigan State University Extension will offer the Improving Nursery Production Webinar Series on Wednesdays in September (Sept. 9, 16 and 23) from 12–1:15 p.m. The three-part series will feature experts from across the country sharing the latest research and practical management strategies for nursery growers. Topics include optimizing propagation environments and cultural practices to improve rooting and plant growth, effective scouting and trapping techniques for monitoring nursery insect pests, and understanding the disease triangle to better diagnose and manage plant diseases.

While the content is especially relevant to container nursery operations, the information will also benefit field-grown nurseries and greenhouse operations with outdoor production areas.

There is no fee to participate, but registration is required. Registration is available at the link here.

September 9: Environmental and Cultural Strategies for Improving Woody Ornamental Propagation

Speaker: Dr. Garrett Owen, Ohio State University

This session will highlight recent research on woody ornamental propagation, focusing on the effects of the propagation environment and cultural practices. Attendees will learn how these factors influence rooting and growth responses across more than 10 species, gaining practical insights for greenhouse and nursery propagation and production.

September 16: Nursery Pest Scouting: Methods for Trapping and Monitoring Nursery Insect Pests

Speaker: Danny Lauderdale, North Carolina State University Extension

Danny Lauderdale will cover trapping and scouting methods for major nursery insect pests. The session will focus on methods, materials, and timing for trapping and monitoring emerging insect pests in nurseries.

September 23: Three Sides to Every Story: Managing the Disease Triangle in Container Nursery Production

Speaker: Marianne Elliott, Nursery Plant Pathology, Washington State University

This session will discuss the disease triangle concept, which illustrates that plant disease develops only when a susceptible host, a virulent pathogen, and favorable environmental conditions occur together. Understanding these interactions helps growers diagnose disease problems and implement best management practices in their nurseries.