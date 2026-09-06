The 2026 Iconic Hydrangea Challenge brought together floral designers from across the world to explore what makes hydrangeas truly iconic. From bold, sculptural designs to refined floral compositions, each entry highlighted the impressive volume, colour, texture, and versatility of hydrangeas in floristry.

Florists interpreted the theme in their own creative ways, demonstrating how hydrangeas can take centre stage or complement other floral elements to create impactful designs across different styles and occasions.

Voted Top Designs

Following an inspiring showcase of hydrangea artistry, the winners were selected through open voting within Master Florist’s targeted florist-centric community. This allowed fellow floral professionals and enthusiasts to support the designs that stood out most for their creativity, execution, and interpretation of the iconic hydrangea theme.

Best design went to Svitlana Riabchenko. Svitlana’s abundant bouquet brings together pastel-hued hydrangeas alongside other soft-coloured blooms. The rounded silhouette and rich mix of colour create a soft yet striking floral statement, with hydrangeas giving the design its signature fullness and presence.

Best video went to Symbiose Fleuriste. A bold, textural creation pairing vibrant hydrangeas with burgundy flowers, vibrant berries, eucalyptus and lush foliage. The contrasting colours and varied textures give the arrangement a dramatic, garden-inspired feel while allowing the hydrangeas to stand out beautifully.

The winning designs captured the creative possibilities of hydrangeas, from their impressive scale and structure to the way they were combined with other floral elements.

Impactful Response from the Floral Community

The challenge generated close to 2.3M total targeted reach and 43,360 engagements across Master Florist’s social platforms, bringing hydrangea-inspired creativity to a wide international audience.

With photo and video entries offering different perspectives on the design process and finished work, the challenge became a dynamic showcase of how florists are interpreting hydrangeas today.

Celebrating the Iconic Character of Hydrangeas

With their generous flower heads, distinctive structure, and broad colour spectrum, hydrangeas offer florists an impactful starting point for creative design. Their natural volume can create presence with just a few stems, while their versatility allows them to work across everything from contemporary installations to romantic bouquets.

The challenge entries demonstrated this versatility in action, with florists experimenting with scale, color, texture, form, and unexpected floral combinations to create designs that made hydrangeas the unmistakable focal point.

Celebrating Every Creative Interpretation

A special thank you was extended to every floral designer who participated and shared a unique interpretation of the Iconic Hydrangea theme.

From the winning designs to every creative entry submitted, the challenge brought together a diverse collection of ideas that continue to showcase the possibilities of hydrangeas within modern floristry.