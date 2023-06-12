FTD and Smithers-Oasis North America are proud to announce their co-sponsorship of the floral designers representing the United States of America and Canada in the Interflora World Cup, the world’s most prestigious floral design competition, in Manchester, England, on September 7-9, 2023. Jennifer Thomasson of Dallas, Texas, is representing the USA, and Lea Romanowski of Calgary, Alberta, is representing Canada.

JUNE 5, 2023 – FTD and Smithers-Oasis North America are proud to announce their co-sponsorship of the floral designers representing the United States of America and Canada in Interflora World Cup, the world’s most prestigious floral design competition, in Manchester, England on September 7-9, 2023. Since 1972, this international competition has been hosted by different countries around the world every two to six years, most recently in 2019 in Philadelphia, PA by FTD.

This year, FTD and Smithers-Oasis NA are proudly co-sponsoring two accredited members of the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD): Jennifer Thomasson of Dallas, Texas, representing the USA and Lea Romanowski of Calgary, Alberta, representing Canada. Competitors from 20 countries will battle it out against the clock and each other to create stunning pieces of floral art and eventually claim the title of Interflora World Cup Champion.

The theme for this year’s competition is “Our Natural World,” where competitors will be asked to concentrate on sustainability and natural materials. The judges will be looking for designs to showcase respect for nature and the environment. The competition will include six heats during the three days of competition. All competitors will participate in the first four heats followed by a semi-final and final competition.

Tickets are available for the on-site competition as well as streaming tickets if you can’t attend in person. Tickets can be purchased now here. For more information about Interflora World Cup, visit https://www.interflora.co.uk/page/world-cup.

Follow the journey of the USA and Canada competitors at blog.ftdi.com.

About FTD

Since its founding in 1910, FTD has helped customers create memorable moments with beautiful flowers. By providing the necessary resources, tools, and technological infrastructure — from Mercury HQ to Mercury Online — we empower local florists to design and deliver bouquets and gifts across the U.S. as soon as the same day. Working together, we guide people to meaningful giving and strengthen our communities in the process.

About Smithers-Oasis North America

Smithers-Oasis NA is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of floral foam, floral accessory products, cellular growing media, and postharvest products. In 1954, they revolutionized the floral industry with the creation of water-absorbing foam for florists under the OASIS® brand.