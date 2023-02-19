Floral educator Amy Balsters will be traveling to several Mayesh branches to host one-day workshops focused on color theory & bouquets, two highly requested topics in floral education.

Mayesh X the Floral Coach Design Tour

February 10, 2023

If you didn’t catch our big announcement at the beginning of the week, we’re here to tell you once more that WORKSHOPS ARE BACK! We are beyond excited to partner with Amy Balsters of The Floral Coach® for a multi-city Design Tour over the next year!

Amy will be traveling to a number of Mayesh branches to host one-day workshops focused on color theory & bouquets, two highly requested topics in floral education. Having worked closely with Amy on a number of projects, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring you accessible & affordable education with one of the industry’s finest teachers.

And what’s even more exciting? Ticket sales for the first three stops on our tour ARE LIVE! If you are in the Cleveland, Phoenix, or Houston areas, make sure to snag your ticket quickly as we expect them to sell out fast! Click the button below for more information, details & tickets!

