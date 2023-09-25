When Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington Burns, and Linda Evangelista (the collective group known as “the Supers”) took a bow at Vogue World: London, they did so while carrying abundant bouquets of roses.

Meet Blooming Haus, the Fashion-Favorite Florist Behind Vogue World’s Extravagant Roses

BY ELISE TAYLOR

September 18, 2023

Gemma Chan poses in front of the Blooming Haus flower wall at Vogue World: London.Mike Marsland

When Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington Burns, and Linda Evangelista (the collective group known as “the Supers”) took a bow at Vogue World: London, they did so while carrying abundant bouquets of roses. But they weren’t just any roses—instead, they were “Freedom” roses from Blooming Haus, which are known for vibrant crimson heads and textured petals.

For event planners in the know, Blooming Haus is London’s unofficial fashion florist, with clients including Erdem, Roksanda, Burberry, Chanel, and Stella McCartney. So, asking them to do the florals for the stylish spectacular celebrating British design was not only a smart choice due to their extensive event experience, but also a fun easter egg for those within the industry. Of course the flowers were Blooming Haus.

Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford onstage during Vogue World: London at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. They hold Freedom Roses from Blooming Haus.Photo: Getty Images

Guests from Sienna Miller (in Schiaparelli Haute Couture) to Princess Eugenie of Wales posed for photographs in front of a sprawling flower wall of 20,000 roses, tucked into 26-foot tall hedges of local berried English ivy, that scaled up the facade of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Blooming Haus’s master florist Michal Kowalski and business partner Michael Dariane tell Vogue that it took 40 people to craft such a floral masterpiece.

Their choice of blooms was an appropriate one: Historically, in the theater and ballet worlds, performers are showered with rose petals after an opening or outstanding performance. Then there’s the flower’s associations with fashion: roses have long been a powerful motif in clothing—so much so that the Museum at FIT dedicated an entire exhibit to its powerful sartorial presence. It included everything from embroidered 18th-century silks to a 1950 Christian Dior evening dress and a 2017 blue silk Gucci suit. “They stand for love, elegance, and beauty,” Kowalski tells Vogue. “Our aim was to create theatrical opulence and grandeur, fusing modern style with the timeless beauty of roses.”

Yet, despite their universal appeal, the flower also has a specific, symbolic association with London as the national flower of England: “We were aware of the important role of rose in English history and when planning this project as we wanted to create a visual experience that was both majestic and accessible, embodying the spirit of history, fashion, art, and nature all at once,” Kowalski adds.

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, inside, was an Erdem and Blooming Haus flower cart, inspired by the Covenant Garden stalls of centuries past. The bouquets were wrapped in paper featuring one of the British house’s signature floral prints.

Upon the show’s conclusion—which included performances from FKA Twigs, Kate Moss, and Sophie Okonedo—a cloud of rose petals fell from the ceiling, a nod to the aforementioned theater traditions of yore.

Blooming Haus also ensured their blooms didn’t go to waste. Instead, they donated them to Confetti Club, a nonprofit that creates sustainable, biodegradable confetti from repurposed flowers. (The proceeds from the purchasing of that confetti then goes to cancer charities.) Now, many people can stop and smell the Vogue World roses.